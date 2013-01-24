Home
EasySpeed

Steam iron

GC1740/26
    EasySpeed Steam iron

GC1740/26

1 Awards

Easy and effective

EasySpeed iron makes you're your ironing easy and effective with lots of steam to remove tough creases, non-stick soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics, Calc Clean function for durable performance.

      4 steam settings for better ironing results

      • Steam boost up to 90 g
      • Non-stick soleplate
      • Anti-scale
      220 ml water tank for longer ironing sessions

      Less refilling with the extra-large 220 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.

      Calc Clean slider for durable steam performance

      This steam iron can be used with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

      Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal.

      Integrated water spray evenly moistens the fabric

      The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

      Larger soleplate to cover more in one go*

      Power up to 2000 W enabling constant high steam output

      Power up to 2000 W enables constant high steam output.

      Wider hole for easy water filling*

      Non-stick soleplate for easy and fast gliding on all fabrics

      The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

      Triple precision tip to reach the most tricky areas

      The tip of this Philips iron is precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek design of the nose. Triple Precision tip enables you to reach even into the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Spray
        Yes
        Soleplate name
        Non-stick
        Water tank capacity
        220 ml

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Power
        2000 W
        Variable steam levels
        Yes
        Continuous steam
        25 g/min
        Steam boost
        90 g

      • Technical specifications

        Heating time
        30 sec
        Cord length
        1.9 m

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Smart Calc Clean

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Light blue

      • Power

        On mode (ECO mode)
        .

