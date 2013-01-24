Home
    Simple, fast and effective

    This high quality lightweight iron is designed to iron your clothes in a simple and effective way.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Lightweight, quality iron

      Aluminium soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics

      Aluminium soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics

      The durable aluminium soleplate easily glides over all fabrics, is scratch resistant and easy to clean.

      Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

      Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

      The button groove makes ironing along buttons and seams fast and easy.

      Cord winder to conveniently store the main cord

      The cord can be wrapped around the heelrest, so that the appliance is easy to store.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Power cord length
        1.8 m
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        180 degree cord freedom

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        Aluminium
        Power
        950 - 1100 W

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220 - 240 V
        Product dimensions
        25.5 x 11.1 x 12.8 cm
        Weight of iron
        0.76 kg

