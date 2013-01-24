Home
      Bagless cyclonic airflow and aerodynamic nozzle

      • 12V battery
      • Bagless Cyclonic
      • 5 accessories and storage bag
      • Home & Car (with car plug)
      2-stage bagless cyclonic airflow for optimal filtration

      The bagless cyclonic airflow keeps the dirt inside rotating to ensure optimal, high suction power and lasting cleaning performance. Its 2-stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, the dirt cannot escape. The first filter blocks most dirt, while the second filter traps the finer dust particles.

      Aerodynamic nozzle design for a better dust pick-up

      The aerodynamic nozzle design of the Philips MiniVac is created to ensure an optimum dust pick-up of even the most fine dust particles. The ergonomic shape of the nozzle helps you to clean even the most hard-to-reach areas.

      Charging stand with accessories holder

      You can store the Philips MiniVac on a convenient charging base, mounted on a wall or placed on a table. This means the Mini Vac, with its powerful rechargeable battery, is always ready when you are.

      Car plug for unlimited runtime

      The Philips MiniVac Car is ideal to clean your car as it is equipped with a car plug to reach even the most difficult areas of your car without the hassle of charging the MiniVac. Therfore, it is always ready to use!

      Looped handle ensure optimum grip

      The Philips Mini Vac has a looped handle that ensures optimum grip. You can grab the Mini Vac in any way you like.

      Powerful 12 V NiMH batteries for long-lasting performance

      The powerful longer-lasting Nickel-Metalhydryde (NiMH) batteries* of the Philips MiniVac do not cope with memory effect. This effect reduces the capacity of the battery over time, reducing the runtime. This Mini Vac with NiMH batteries ensures longerlasting power versus products with the standard Nickel-Cadmium (NiCd) batteries that do have memory effect.

      Wide range of accessories for all purposes

      The Philips MiniVac comes with a wide range of accessories to make the minimum effort when cleaning your home and car. It includes a small and large brush tool, small and large crevice tool and a long hose tube; ideal to clean even the hard-to-reach places. All in all, it is an ideal combination for cleaning your home or car!

      Storage bag for storage in your car

      The storage bag allows you to keep all the accessories and car plug in one place, to ensure you have all you need to clean your car at any time!

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Deep black with orange accents
        Design features
        Translucent dust chamber

      • Performance

        Runtime
        11  minute(s)
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        81  dB
        Airflow (max)
        840  l/min
        Input power (max)
        120  W
        Suction power (max)
        22  W
        Vacuum (max)
        4.2  kPa
        Battery voltage
        12  V
        Charging time
        16-18  hour(s)

      • Filtration

        Filter system
        2-stage cyclonic action
        Dust capacity
        0.5  L

      • Usability

        Special features
        • Charging indication
        • Soft touch handle

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Other accessories
        Charging base

