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2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips 5000 Series Steam iron
  • Main in-use photograph Philips 5000 Series Steam iron
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips 5000 Series Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 5000 Series Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 5000 Series Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 5000 Series Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 5000 Series Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 5000 Series Steam iron
  • Packaging photograph Philips 5000 Series Steam iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips 5000 Series Steam iron
  • Main in-use photograph Philips 5000 Series Steam iron
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips 5000 Series Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 5000 Series Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 5000 Series Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 5000 Series Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 5000 Series Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 5000 Series Steam iron
  • Packaging photograph Philips 5000 Series Steam iron

Discontinued

5000 SeriesSteam iron

DST5010/16

Built to perform, day after day

For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide Plus soleplate, high consistent steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high quality iron gives you performance that lasts.

See all benefits

SteamGlide Plus soleplate lasts 4 times longer*

Built to perform, day after day

  • 2400 W power

  • 40 g/min continuous steam

  • 160 g steam boost

  • SteamGlide Plus

2400 W to heat up quickly

2400 W to heat up quickly

Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.

Scratch resistant soleplate provides good gliding

Our special SteamGlide Plus soleplate smoothly glides over any fabric. It's also non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to clean.

Drip-stop keeps garments spotless while ironing

Drip-stop keeps garments spotless while ironing

Our Drip Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures with confidence. There’s no need to worry about water droplets causing stains.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested vs. Philips non-stick soleplate