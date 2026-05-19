1000 Series DST1040/36 Steam Iron
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1000 Series DST1040/36 Steam Iron
Easy temperature control
An elevated temperature control and variable steam setting is easy to operate and precise. You will always have the right temperature and steam for your garment.
Calc-clean solution
Calc-clean for extending irons life.
Slim tip soleplate reaches easily in tricky areas
The slim tip of the soleplate allows to reach easily in the most tricky areas, such as between the buttons, when making pleats and in the corners.
Comfortable handle with texturing for easy grip
The texturing on the handle of the iron ensures a comfortable and ergonomic grip, so that your hand fits well and does not slip during ironing.
Large water tank requires you less refills
250ml water tank lets you iron more garments with less refills.
Non-stick soleplate coating
The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.
Remove 99.99% bacteria** in 10 seconds
1000 Series removes 99.99% bacteria** from your garments in as little as 10 seconds.
Vertical steam for hanging fabrics
Vertical steam function allows you to refresh garments right on the hanger and remove creases from hanging fabrics such as curtains. No ironing board required.
Eco Mode for reduced power consumption
Eco Mode helps reducing power consumption for cost-saving and sustainability.
Power up to 2000W
Power up to 2000W enabling constant high steam output.
Continuous steam up to 20g/min and 90g of steam boost
Continuous steam up to 20g/min and 90g of steam boost for fast crease removal.
Technical Specifications
-
General Specification
- Product Type
-
Low end steam iron
- Heat up time
-
32 sec
- Precise steam tip
-
Yes
- Indicator light
-
Yes
- Soleplate material
-
Aluminium
- Soleplate name
-
Non-stick
- Soleplate gliding performance
-
Good
- Calc management
-
Calc-clean
- Calc clean reminder
-
No
- Water spray
-
Yes
- Detachable water tank
-
No
- Suitable for tap water
-
Yes
- Water tank capacity
-
250 ml
- Extra large filling hole
-
No
- Variable steam levels
-
Yes
- Select steam level from handle
-
Yes
- Vertical steaming
-
Yes
- Power cord storage
-
Yes
- Integrated power plug
-
Yes
- Warranty/Guarantee
-
2 - year worldwide guarantee
-
Technical Specifications
- Power
-
2000W
- Drip stop
-
No
- Continuous steam output / Steam rate
-
20 g/min
- Steam-on-demand
-
Yes
- Steam boost
-
Up to 90 g
- Voltage
-
220 - 240V
-
Safety
- Automatic shut-off
-
No
- Safety carry lock
-
No
-
Weight and Dimensions
- Product dimensions (WxHxL)
-
26.0 x 11.1 x 13.6 cm
- Power cord length
-
1.9 m
- Iron weight
-
0.89 kg
-
Design
- Color
-
Purple
- Secondary color
-
White
- Certifications/Awards
-
Reddot winner 2023
-
Sustainability
- Energy-saving mode (Eco function)
-
Yes
- User Manual
-
Yes
-
Country of Origin
- Produced In
-
China
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