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  • The fastest way to warm up your space The fastest way to warm up your space The fastest way to warm up your space
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    Compact Ceramic Heater 2000 Series

    CX2120/01

    The fastest way to warm up your space

    Experience remarkable heating speeds and whisper-quiet performance in a compact design. Featuring rapid 2-second heating with adjustable power up to 1500W, advanced safety features, and easy portability.

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    Compact Ceramic Heater 2000 Series

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    See all Portable air heaters

    The fastest way to warm up your space

    Saves up to 25% energy vs regular fan heaters (1)

    • Rapid 2 second heating
    • Whisper quiet at 24dB(A)
    Immediate comfort with rapid 2-second heating

    Immediate comfort with rapid 2-second heating

    Experience powerful, immediate warmth in just 2 seconds with adjustable power up to 1500W. Ideal for rooms up to 15m2 in size.

    Ultra-quiet with noise levels lower than a whisper

    Ultra-quiet with noise levels lower than a whisper

    Experience the comfort of warmth with noise levels as low as 24dB(A) - quieter than a whisper - thanks to its low-noise DC motor (2). Ideal for a restful night’s sleep, a focused office environment or a peaceful ambiance in your living room.

    5x advanced safety features for peace of mind

    5x advanced safety features for peace of mind

    The 2000 series is built with 5 advanced safety features: (1) tip-over protection, (2) 65° overheat protection, (3) a VDE-certified safety plug, (4) flame retardant materials, and (5) a safety auto-off after 16 hours of inactivity. Providing warmth that you can trust.

    Customize your experience with 5 versatile modes

    Customize your experience with 5 versatile modes

    Choose from 2 power modes: gentle heating at 600W or powerful heating at 1500W. For energy savings up to 25%(1), set your target temperature from 3 levels - Low, Medium, or High - which automatically maintain the ambient temperature within different temperature ranges.

    Sleek and compact design

    Sleek and compact design

    The 2000 series combines powerful warmth with a sleek, stylish design that complements any room. With its compact dimensions of just 24.9cm in height and 17.7cm in width, it can fit seamlessly into any corner.

    Easy to carry with a built-in handle

    Easy to carry with a built-in handle

    Wherever you need warmth, our heater is there. Designed for easy portability, its lightweight build at just 1.51kg and convenient built-in handle at the back allow you to move it from room to room effortlessly. Enjoy warmth wherever you choose to relax or work.

    Thoroughly tested for durability and quality

    Thoroughly tested for durability and quality

    When choosing Philips, you choose a trusted brand with more than 80 years of experience and innovation in air care. Our compact fan heaters go through 122 tests to ensure they provide you with reliable, long-lasting comfort, today and tomorrow.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product type
      Heater
      Technology
      No
      Color
      Dark grey
      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Internet connectivity
      No
      Wi-Fi range
      No
      Smart home compatibility
      No

    • Technical Specifications

      Maximum power
      1500W
      Power settings
      2 (600W, 1500W)
      Temperature control
      3 levels
      Temperature display
      No
      Ventilation mode
      No
      Oscillation range
      No
      Min. sound level
      24 dB(A)
      Max. sound level
      39 dB(A)

    • Performance

      Recommended room size
      15m²

    • Usability

      Cord length
      1.5m
      Scheduler
      No
      Timer
      No
      Interface
      Touch, LED

    • Safety feature

      Overheat protection
      Yes
      Tip-over protection
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Flame retardant
      Yes
      Certified plug
      CE, UKCA, IEC

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Height
      249 mm
      Product Weight
      1,51 kg
      Product Width
      177 mm
      Product Length
      172 mm
      Package Length
      222 mm
      Package Width
      240 mm
      Package Height
      299 mm
      Package Weight
      2,28 kg

    • Energy efficiency

      Stand-by power consumption
      <0.5W
      Voltage
      220-240V

    • Maintenance

      Warranty
      2 years

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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    • * (1) This appliance with temperature control can save up to 25% kWh compared to the same appliance with manual control. Savings vary based on weather, geographic location, room layout, and usage patterns.
    • * (2) Sound level at speed 1, based on IEC 60704-2-2
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