    Beard Trimmer 3000 Series Beard grooming with full metal blades

    BT3665/15

    Quick and precise trim

    Quick and precise trim. Our self-sharpening metal blades deliver added strength for maximum precision as you trim, Plus with 40 length settings, you’ll get the exact precision you want.

    Beard Trimmer 3000 Series Beard grooming with full metal blades

    Quick and precise trim

    For even and clean lines

    • Full metal blades
    • 40 length settings
    • 0.5mm precision steps
    • 100% waterproof
    • Up to 80 minutes runtime
    Maximum precision and long-lasting performance

    Self-sharpening metal blades deliver added strength for maximum precision as you trim, staying as sharp as day 1 with no blade oil required. Non-corrosive blades also make it easy to clean.

    Craft your beard with the precision you need

    The trimmer's Precision Dial has 40 length settings in 0.5mm steps, helping you to craft your beard as precisely as you need.

    Efficient and even trimming for your ideal look

    The advanced Lift& Trim combs lift hairs towards the blade, capturing hairs with each pass for an efficient and even trim.

    Simplify your routine with easy cleaning

    Because the trimmer is 100% washable, you can just rinse under the tap and go, simplifying your grooming experience.

    For more control and comfort while trimming

    Our ergonomic grip with 360-degree Fine Line grip makes the device easy to hold and handle, providing you with the comfort and control you need to perfect your look.

    Consistent powerful performance from start to finish

    Our durable lithium battery delivers up to 80 minutes, for a powerful, continual trimming experience.

    Stay aware for each trim

    The light indicator keeps you fully informed of your battery status and whether its fully charged, ensuring you're always ready for your next grooming session.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Convenience
      • USB-A (no adapter included)
      • Cleaning brush

    • Power

      Charging
      • 4 hours
      • USB-A Charging (5 V⎓ / ≥1 A)
      Run time
      80 minutes
      Battery type
      Li-ion
      Battery status
      Charging indicator
      Usage
      Cordless

    • Design

      Finishing
      Louros
      Handle
      Ergonomic grip

    • Service

      Warranty
      Up to 5 years*

    • Ease of use

      Maintenance free
      No blade oil required
      Water resistance
      Wet & Dry

    • Summary

      Body area
      Beard
      Tools & accessories
      3
      Length settings
      0.5 – 20 mm
      Precision steps
      40
      Solution
      Trim

    • Styling tools

      Trimming blade
      Self-sharpening metal blades

    • Combs

      Beard
      • Short 0.5 - 10mm
      • Long 10.5 - 20mm

