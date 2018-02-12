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  • 3-day beard made easy 3-day beard made easy 3-day beard made easy

    Beardtrimmer series 3000 Beard trimmer

    BT3208/13

    3-day beard made easy

    This trimmer with the innovative Lift & Trim system lifts and captures more low-lying hairs for efficient, even trimming results. This way you will easily achieve the 3-day stubble, short beard or long beard look you want.

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    Beardtrimmer series 3000 Beard trimmer

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    3-day beard made easy

    Lift & Trim system cuts 30% faster*

    • 1mm precision settings
    • Stainless steel blades
    • 45 min cordless use/10h charge
    • Lift & Trim system
    Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

    Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

    Perfect for stubble, the Philips beard trimmer features our new Lift & Trim system: a comb that lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for an even trim.

    Get a perfect but protective trim

    Get a perfect but protective trim

    The self-sharpening steel blades on the Philips 3000 beard trimmer stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.

    Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

    Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

    Designed to prevent scratches and irritation, the blades have rounded tips for smoother skin contact.

    Adjusts to different length settings

    Adjusts to different length settings

    An effective beard trimmer that cuts to the exact length you’re after. Just spin the zoom wheel to one of 10 length settings between 0.5 and 10mm in 1mm increments.

    Cordless use for up to 45 mins

    Cordless use for up to 45 mins

    Don’t get tangled up in your stubble trimmer – one 10 hour charge provides up to 45 minutes of grooming time.

    Simple maintenance

    Simple maintenance

    Detach the head of your Philips beard trimmer and rinse it under the tap for easy cleaning. Then dry it before you put it back on the appliance.

    Easy to grip

    Easy to grip

    A fast trimmer that's comfortable to hold and use. So you can handle those hard-to-reach areas more easily.

    Warranty for purchase protection

    Warranty for purchase protection

    All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.

    Technical Specifications

    • Create the look you want

      Number of length settings
      10 integrated length settings

    • Accessories

      Comb
      Lift & Trim system
      Maintenance
      Cleaning brush

    • Power

      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Run time
      45 minutes
      Battery type
      NiMH
      Charging
      10 hours full charge

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic Easy Grip

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes
      No oil needed
      Yes

    • Cutting system

      Cutting element
      Stainless steel blades
      Cutter width
      32  mm
      Range of length settings
      0.5 up to 10 mm
      Precision (size of steps)
      By 1mm
      Non-scratching teeth
      For more comfort

    • Ease of use

      Zoom wheel
      Easily adjust length settings
      Cleaning
      Rinseable attachments
      Display
      Charging indicator on adapter
      Operation
      Cordless use

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