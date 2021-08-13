Search terms

Beardtrimmer series 1000

Beard trimmer

BT1233/14
  Durable consistent performance
    Beardtrimmer series 1000 Beard trimmer

    BT1233/14

    Durable consistent performance

    This trimmer is designed to be charged with any micro-USB cable, it fully charges in 8 hours and runs for up to 30 minutes. The stainless steel blades are self sharpening, giving you a hassle-free trim as on day 1. See all benefits

    Durable consistent performance

    This trimmer is designed to be charged with any micro-USB cable, it fully charges in 8 hours and runs for up to 30 minutes. The stainless steel blades are self sharpening, giving you a hassle-free trim as on day 1. See all benefits

      Durable consistent performance

      Self-sharpening stainless steel blades

      • Stainless steel blades
      • DuraPower, 30min cordless use
      • USB charging
      • Stubble&adjustable beard comb
      Get a perfect but protective trim

      Get a perfect but protective trim

      The self-sharpening steel blades on the Philips 3000 beard trimmer stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.

      Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

      Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

      Designed to prevent scratches and irritation, the blades have rounded tips for smoother skin contact.

      Up to 30 minutes of cordless use after 8 hours charging

      Up to 30 minutes of cordless use after 8 hours charging

      Charge your trimmer for 8 hours with your USB cable to get 30 minutes of cordless use.

      USB charging for convenient use

      USB charging for convenient use

      This beard trimmer comes with a USB cable for more flexible charging via your computer or any USB adaptor. The adaptor is not included (recommended adaptor Philips HQ80/HQ87).

      Know when it's time to charge

      Know when it's time to charge

      The green light on the adaptor lets you know when your device is charging.

      Travel lock prevents trimmer from accidentally starting

      Travel lock prevents trimmer from accidentally starting

      The travel lock on the on/off button prevents the appliance from being switched on by accident.

      Detacheable head for easy cleaning

      Detacheable head for easy cleaning

      Detach the head and use the brush included to sweep away loose hairs for an easy dry cleaning. No oiling required.

      Easy to grip

      Easy to grip

      A fast trimmer that's comfortable to hold and use. So you can handle those hard-to-reach areas more easily.

      Warranty for purchase protection

      Warranty for purchase protection

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.

      Choose beard lenghts of 1-7mm or the zero trim look

      Use the 1-7mm comb to trim your long beard, the 1mm comb to create a 3-day stubble look or use your trimmer without a comb to have a zero trim.

      Technical Specifications

      • Cutting system

        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades
        Cutter width
        32  mm
        Precision (size of steps)
        By 1mm
        Non-scratching teeth
        For more comfort

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush
        Comb
        • 1 stubble comb (1mm)
        • 3-7mm beard adjustable comb

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic Easy Grip

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        Dry cleaning with brush
        Display
        Charging indicator
        Operation
        Cordless use
        Travel lock
        Yes

      • Power

        Run time
        30 minutes
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Battery Type
        NiMH
        Charging
        • USB charging
        • 8 hours full charge
        Adaptor
        Not included

      • Service

        2-year warranty
        Yes
        No oil needed
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

