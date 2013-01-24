Home
    This trimmer is designed to be charged with USB cable, it fully charges in 8 hours and runs for up to 60 minutes. The stainless steel blades are self sharpening, giving you a hassle-free trim as on day 1. See all benefits

      Durable consistent performance

      Self-sharpening stainless steel blades

      • Stainless steel blades
      • 60 min cordless use/8h charge
      • USB charging
      • 4 stubble and beard combs
      Stainless Steel Blades for long-lasting sharpness

      Stainless Steel Blades for long-lasting sharpness

      Get a perfect yet protective trim, time after time. The trimmer's steel blades lightly brush against one another, sharpening themselves as they trim so they stay extra sharp and effective as on day 1.

      Up to 60 minutes of cordless use after 8 hours charging

      Up to 60 minutes of cordless use after 8 hours charging

      Charge your trimmer for 8 hours with your USB cable to get 60 minutes of cordless use.

      USB charging for convenient use

      USB charging for convenient use

      This beard trimmer comes with a USB cable for more flexible charging via your computer or any USB adaptor. The adaptor is not included (recommended adaptor Philips HQ80).

      Choose beard lenghts of 1-3-5-7mm or the zero trim look

      Choose beard lenghts of 1-3-5-7mm or the zero trim look

      You can choose from 1mm stubble comb or any of the 3mm, 5mm or 7mm beard combs, to get the beard length you want. Alternatively, you can remove the comb and get the zero trim look of 0.5mm.

      Lights indicate when battery is low or charging

      Lights indicate when battery is low or charging

      The battery indicators in this trimmer let you know what your battery status is: low or charging. This way, you can charge your trimmer on time and you won’t end up with an empty battery in the middle of your trim.

      Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

      Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

      Blades have rounded tips for smooth contact with skin to prevent scratching and irritation.

      Travel lock prevents trimmer from accidentally starting

      Travel lock prevents trimmer from accidentally starting

      The travel lock on the on/off button prevents the appliance from being switched on by accident.

      Detacheable head for easy cleaning

      Detacheable head for easy cleaning

      Detach the head and use the brush included to sweep away loose hairs for an easy dry cleaning. No oiling required.

      Ergonomic design for easier handling

      Ergonomic design for easier handling

      Easy to hold and use. Designed to help you trim those hard-to-reach areas.

      2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

      2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

      We back this Philips trimmer with a 2-year guarantee: our grooming products are built to last. You'll never need to oil it, and it’s compatible with all worldwide voltages.

      Technical Specifications

      • Cutting system

        Precision (size of steps)
        By 1mm
        Cutter width
        32  mm
        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades
        Non-scratching teeth
        For more comfort

      • Accessories

        Comb
        • 1 stubble comb (1mm)
        • 3 beard combs (3, 5, 7 mm)
        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush

      • Power

        Run time
        60 minutes
        Charging
        • USB charging
        • 8 hours full charge
        Battery Type
        NiMH
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Adaptor
        Not included

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • Battery low indicator
        • Charging indicator
        Cleaning
        Dry cleaning with brush
        Operation
        Cordless use
        Travel lock
        Yes

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic Easy Grip

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes
        No oil needed
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          Awards