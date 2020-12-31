Search terms

Lumea IPL 9000 Series

IPL Hair removal device with SenseIQ

BRI957/60
  • Cordless ease, personalized treatment with SenseIQ Cordless ease, personalized treatment with SenseIQ Cordless ease, personalized treatment with SenseIQ
    Lumea IPL 9000 Series IPL Hair removal device with SenseIQ

    BRI957/60

    Cordless ease, personalized treatment with SenseIQ

    Enjoy hassle-free, personalized treatment with the cordless version of our fastest Lumea IPL device. SenseIQ technology with smart attachments and guidance in the Lumea IPL app to give you long-lasting smooth skin.

    Lumea IPL 9000 Series IPL Hair removal device with SenseIQ

    Cordless ease, personalized treatment with SenseIQ

    Enjoy hassle-free, personalized treatment with the cordless version of our fastest Lumea IPL device. SenseIQ technology with smart attachments and guidance in the Lumea IPL app to give you long-lasting smooth skin. See all benefits

    Cordless ease, personalized treatment with SenseIQ

    Enjoy hassle-free, personalized treatment with the cordless version of our fastest Lumea IPL device. SenseIQ technology with smart attachments and guidance in the Lumea IPL app to give you long-lasting smooth skin. See all benefits

    Lumea IPL 9000 Series IPL Hair removal device with SenseIQ

    Cordless ease, personalized treatment with SenseIQ

    Enjoy hassle-free, personalized treatment with the cordless version of our fastest Lumea IPL device. SenseIQ technology with smart attachments and guidance in the Lumea IPL app to give you long-lasting smooth skin. See all benefits

      Cordless ease, personalized treatment with SenseIQ

      Enjoy 12 months of hair-free smooth skin*

      • SmartSkin Sensor
      • 4 intelligent attachments: body, face, bikini, underarms
      • Lumea IPL App
      • Both cordless and corded use
      Full solution for face and body with 4 smart attachments

      Full solution for face and body with 4 smart attachments

      Specially designed attachments perfectly fit the curves of your body and trigger the most effective programs for each body area when they are connected. Face: Flat design and small window with UV filter. Body: Curved inward with a large window. Bikini and Armpit: Curved outwards for hard-to-reach areas.

      Optimize your routine with the Philips Lumea IPL app

      Optimize your routine with the Philips Lumea IPL app

      Our free coaching app helps you plan and stick to your treatment schedule, then takes you through each session step by step. Downloaded by more than 2.1 million users.

      Developed with dermatologists to be easy and effective

      Developed with dermatologists to be easy and effective

      As a leader in health technology, Philips developed Lumea IPL in consultation with dermatologists, for easy and effective use in the safety of your home. Derived from technology used in professional salons, Lumea IPL offers gentle treatment, even on sensitive areas.

      Treat only 2x a month for fast results

      Treat only 2x a month for fast results

      Every 2 weeks to get started — that's half as many treatments as other brands. Followed by touch-ups just once a month. That's it. Covering both lower legs takes 8.5 minutes.

      Gentle and comfortable with SenseIQ

      Gentle and comfortable with SenseIQ

      Lumea 9000 Series has five easily adjustable light settings. Our SmartSkin sensor reads your skin tone and helps you find the most comfortable setting. Intelligent attachments adapt treatment for each body area.

      The only Lumea with cordless option

      The only Lumea with cordless option

      For extra convenience, Lumea 9000 Series is our only IPL with cordless functionality, which makes it even easier to reach anywhere with precision and to use it from anywhere you want.

      Suitable for most skin tones and hair colors

      Suitable for most skin tones and hair colors

      IPL needs contrast between the pigment in the hair color and the pigment in the skin tone, therefore works on naturally dark blonde, brown and black hair and on skin tones from fair to dark brown (I-V).

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specs. attachments

        Body treatment attachment
        • Shape: Convex curved
        • Window size: 4.1 cm2
        • Tailored treatment for body: legs, arms and stomach
        Face treatment attachment
        • Shape: Flat
        • Window size:2 cm2,extra filter
        • Tailored treatment for face: upper lip, chin and jawline
        Bikini treatment attachment
        • Shape: Concave curved
        • Window size:3 cm2,extra filter
        • Tailored treatment for sensitive bikini area
        Underarm treatment attachment
        • Shape: Concave curved
        • Window size: 3cm2
        • Tailored treatment for underarms

      • Service

        Warranty
        2 years global warranty + 1 extra year of warranty upon product registration within 90 days

      • Technical specifications

        High performance lamp
        Built to last, 450,000 flashes, equivalent to 39 years of lamp lifetime**

      • Items included

        Instructions for use
        User manual
        Storage
        Luxurious pouch
        Adapter
        19.5V / 4000mA

      • Safety and adjustable settings

        Integrated UV filter
        Protects skin from UV light
        5 light energy settings
        Adjustable to your skin type
        Integrated safety system
        Prevent unintentional flashing
        SmartSkin sensor
        The right setting on demand

      • Application time

        Underarms
        2,5 min
        Bikini line
        2 min
        Face areas
        1,5 min
        Lower legs
        8,5 min

      • Application mode

        Slide and Flash
        For quick application
        Corded / cordless use
        Both cordless and corded use
        Stamp and Flash
        For treatment on small areas

      • Technical specifications

        Battery type
        Rechargeable battery

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        100-240  V

          • Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 86% on lower legs, 70% on bikini, 67% on armpits
          • * When following treatment schedule. Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face. The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2 years worldwide guarantee
