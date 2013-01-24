Home
Lumea Prestige IPL - Hair removal device

BRI947/60

BRI947/60
  • Enjoy 6 months* of hair-free smoothness Enjoy 6 months* of hair-free smoothness Enjoy 6 months* of hair-free smoothness
    -{discount-value}

    Lumea Prestige IPL - Hair removal device

    BRI947/60

    Enjoy 6 months* of hair-free smoothness

    Philips Lumea Prestige, our most powerful IPL yet, designed for your body's curves and easiest at-home experience. Uniquely curved, intelligent attachments perfectly fit your curves and adapt the treatment programs for each body area.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Lumea Prestige IPL - Hair removal device

    Enjoy 6 months* of hair-free smoothness

    Philips Lumea Prestige, our most powerful IPL yet, designed for your body's curves and easiest at-home experience. Uniquely curved, intelligent attachments perfectly fit your curves and adapt the treatment programs for each body area.

    Enjoy 6 months* of hair-free smoothness

    Philips Lumea Prestige, our most powerful IPL yet, designed for your body's curves and easiest at-home experience. Uniquely curved, intelligent attachments perfectly fit your curves and adapt the treatment programs for each body area.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Lumea Prestige IPL - Hair removal device

    Enjoy 6 months* of hair-free smoothness

    Philips Lumea Prestige, our most powerful IPL yet, designed for your body's curves and easiest at-home experience. Uniquely curved, intelligent attachments perfectly fit your curves and adapt the treatment programs for each body area.

      Enjoy 6 months* of hair-free smoothness

      Intelligent attachments designed for best results

      • 4 intelligent attachments
      • Underarms, bikini, body, face
      • With SenseIQ technology
      Expert IPL technology at-home, developed with dermatologists

      Expert IPL technology at-home, developed with dermatologists

      IPL stands for Intense Pulsed Light. Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root, putting the follicle into a resting phase. As a consequence, the amount of hair your body grows gradually decreases. Repeating the treatment leaves your skin beautifully hair free and touchably smooth. Treatment to prevent hair regrowth is safe and gentle, even on sensitive areas. Philips Lumea is clinically tested and developed with dermatologists for easy and effective treatment, from the comfort of your own home.

      Proven safe and effective treatment

      Proven safe and effective treatment

      Objective studies show up to 92% hair reduction in as little as 3 treatments**. The first 4 treatments must be carried out every 2 weeks, after which you should already be able to see the desired results. To maintain your results, simply touch up every 4 weeks. After just 8 touch up treatments you can be hair-free for 6 months* To enlarge this picture, please click on the image in the image gallery at the top of this page.

      Suitable for a wide variety of hair and skin types

      Suitable for a wide variety of hair and skin types

      Philips Lumea Prestige works effectively, easily and safely on a wide variety of hair and skin types. It works on naturally dark blonde, brown and black colored hairs and on skin tones from very white to dark brown. As with other IPL based treatments, Philips Lumea cannot be used to treat white / grey, light blonde or red hair and is not suitable for very dark skin. This is due to the high contrast required between the pigment in hair color and pigment in the skin tone.

      SenseIQ technology for personalized hair removal 

      SenseIQ technology for personalized hair removal 

      Senses. Lumea’s SmartSkin sensor detects your skin tone and indicates the most comfortable light setting for you. Adapts. Intelligent attachments adapt programs tailored for each body area. Cares. Co-developed with dermatologists and inspired by you for gentle, long-lasting hair removal, even on sensitive areas***.

      Intelligent attachments adapt programs for each body area

      Intelligent attachments adapt programs for each body area

      Your body is unique. And its skin, curves and contours should be treated uniquely too. Lumea’s total-body attachments are shaped to perfectly fit every curve, and will adapt programs tailored to each body area. Treatment windows are designed to maximize contact with your skin to ensure light doesn't escape, enabling effective and gentle treatments even on delicate or sensitive areas.

      Body attachment with curved-in design

      Body attachment with curved-in design

      The intelligent body attachment has our largest treatment window at 4.1 cm2 so it's perfect for a fast treatment on larger body areas like legs, arms and stomach. The curved-in design closely follows your body's contours for maximum skin contact. Click on the attachment it adapts a tailored program specifically for your body area. 83% of women satisifed with hair reduction on legs****.

      Precision face attachment with extra filter

      Precision face attachment with extra filter

      The face attachment has been thoughtfully designed to have a small, flat 2 cm2 window so you can effectively and gently treat hair on your face. Ideal for your upper lip, chin or jawline, the attachment also has an extra filter integrated within. When added to the device, the intelligent attachment automatically adapts the light treatment for your face. 84% of women satisfied with hair reduction on face****.

      With SmartSkin sensor

      With SmartSkin sensor

      Philips Lumea Prestige has 5 energy settings and makes it easy for you to choose one thanks to the SmartSkin sensor. The SmartSkin sensor indicates the most comfortable setting for women with a similar skin tone to yours.

      FREE Lumea App for a personal coach at your fingertips

      FREE Lumea App for a personal coach at your fingertips

      The Lumea App is free to download and offers a unique and personalized IPL experience – just for you. It is your very own personal coach to ensure you are getting the most out of your Lumea and using it in the correct way to achieve long-lasting results. The App helps you create your personalized treatment schedule per body area, with tips and advice during each treatment. All you need to do is check the app regularly to make sure you are up to date with any notifications or reminders.

      No replacement parts, no hidden costs

      No replacement parts, no hidden costs

      Philips Lumea is a complete solution that comes ready to work, straight out of the box. No refill cartridges or gels needed.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specs. attachments

        Body treatment attachment
        • Window size: 4.1 cm2
        • Shape: Convex curved
        • Tailored treatment for body
        Face treatment attachment
        • Window size:2 cm2,extra filter
        • Shape: Flat
        • Tailored treatment for face
        Bikini treatment attachment
        • Window size:3 cm2,extra filter
        • Shape: Concave curved
        • Tailored treatment for bikini
        Underarm treatment attachment
        • Window size: 3cm2
        • Shape: Concave curved
        • Tailored for underarm area

      • Power

        Voltage
        100-240 V

      • Service

        Warranty
        2 years global warranty

      • Technical specifications

        High performance lamp
        Delivers <gt/> 250,000 flashes

      • Application areas

        Body areas
        • Arms
        • Stomach
        • Legs
        Face areas
        • Chin
        • Upper lip
        • Jawline
        Sensitive areas
        • Bikini
        • Underarms

      • Items included

        Instructions for use
        User manual
        Storage
        Luxurious pouch
        Adapter
        19.5V / 4000mA

      • Safety and adjustable settings

        Integrated UV filter
        Protects skin from UV light
        5 light energy settings
        Adjustable to your skin type
        Integrated safety system
        Prevent unintentional flashing
        Skin Tone sensor
        Detects your skin tone
        SmartSkin sensor
        The right setting on demand

      • Application time

        Underarms
        2,5 min
        Bikini line
        2 min
        Face areas
        1,5 min
        Lower legs
        8,5 min

      • Application mode

        Slide and Flash
        For quick application
        Corded / cordless use
        Corded
        Stamp and Flash
        For treatment on small areas

          • Median result of legs: 78%, after 12 treatments, objective study on 48 women in the Netherland and Austria
          • * Up to 92% hair reduction after 3 treatments when following the treatment schedule, measured on legs, individual results may vary
          • * * When following the treatment schedule
          • * * * Study conducted in Netherlands and Austria, 46 women, after 3 treatments on armpits, bikini, legs, after 2 treatments on face