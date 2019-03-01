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  • Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs

    Satinelle Advanced Wet & Dry epilator

    BRE620/00

    Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs

    Our fastest ever epilator has unique ceramic discs that rotate at a greater speed than ever before and firmly grip fine and short hairs. Enjoy weeks of satin smooth skin and treat your body areas with tailored hair removal methods.

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    Satinelle Advanced Wet & Dry epilator

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    Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs

    2 hair removal routines

    • For legs and body
    • Ceramic discs grip fine hairs
    • S-shaped handle design
    • + 3 accessories
    Epilation head of unique ceramic material for better grip

    Epilation head of unique ceramic material for better grip

    Our epilator head is unique in being made from a textured ceramic surface that gently extract even the finest hairs and those 4x shorter than wax. Now with faster disc rotation than ever before (2200RPM) for our fastest hair removal.

    Extra wide epilator head

    Extra wide epilator head

    Extra wide epilator head covers more skin with every stroke for faster hair removal.

    Shaving head and trimming comb for a close shave

    Shaving head and trimming comb for a close shave

    The shaving head provides a close shave and more gentleness in different body areas. It comes with a trimming comb to style your bikini area.

    Includes massage cap

    Includes massage cap

    Massage cap eases the epilation sensation.

    First epilator with S-shaped handle

    The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body.

    Cordless wet and dry for use in bath or shower

    Designed with an anti-slip grip, ideal for use with water. Enables a more comfortable, gentle experience in your shower or bath. You can use it cordless for best convenience.

    Opti-light helps you target and remove even trickiest hairs

    Opti-light helps you target and remove even trickiest hairs

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Cleaning brush
      Yes
      Pouch
      Basic pouch
      Trimming comb
      Yes
      Massage cap
      Yes
      Shaving heads
      Yes

    • Power

      Charging
      • Rechargeable
      • 1.5 hour charging time
      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Quick charge
      Yes
      Usage time
      up to 40 minutes

    • Technical specifications

      Number of discs
      17
      Voltage
      15V / 5.4W
      Number of tweezers
      32
      Tweezing actions speed 1
      64000 per minute
      Tweezing actions speed 2
      70400 per minute

    • Features

      Speed settings
      2 settings

    • Ease of use

      Handle
      S-shape handle
      Wet & Dry
      Yes
      Cordless
      Yes
      Opti-light
      Yes

    • Performance

      Epilation discs
      Ceramic discs
      Epilation system
      Patented epilation system
      Epilator head
      Extra wide

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