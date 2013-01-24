Home
  Firmly grips even fine hairs
    Satinelle Advanced Wet & Dry epilator

    BRE610/00

    BRE610/00
    Firmly grips even fine hairs

    The S-shaped handle helps steer all over the body. The widest head with ceramic discs epilates close to the skin to grab even fine hairs for quick and long lasting results. Wet & dry use with 1 accessory.

    Satinelle Advanced Wet & Dry epilator

    Firmly grips even fine hairs

    The S-shaped handle helps steer all over the body. The widest head with ceramic discs epilates close to the skin to grab even fine hairs for quick and long lasting results . Wet & dry use with 1 accessory. See all benefits

      Firmly grips even fine hairs

      Easy to steer for effortless long lasting results

      • For legs, body and face
      • 1 accessory
      • Cordless and rechargeable
      • S-shaped handle design
      S-shaped handle for easy maneuverability on all body areas

      S-shaped handle for easy maneuverability on all body areas

      The ergonomic handle is easy to hold and steer for maximum control and optimal reach on all body areas.

      Epilation head of unique ceramic material for better grip

      Epilation head of unique ceramic material for better grip

      Our epilator head is unique in being made from a rough ceramic material that grabs hair firmly, even fine hairs won’t slip from its grip.

      Extra wide epilator head

      Extra wide epilator head

      Extra wide epilator head covers more skin with every stroke for faster hair removal.

      Patented epilation system

      Patented epilation system

      All of our Philips epilators have a unique system where the tweezers lift and gather the lying hair, guide them to the pulling point firmly grabbing and pulling out the hair. Combined with the unique round ceramic discs it epilates closer to the skin for optimal results and more gentleness.

      Wet & dry for use in bath or shower

      Wet & dry for use in bath or shower

      For a gentle and comfortable use during your shower or bath routine with anti slip grip for optimal wet & dry use.

      Unique light ensures you don’t miss fine hairs

      Unique light ensures you don’t miss fine hairs

      Unique light ensures you don’t miss fine hairs for best epilation results for all body parts.

      Body care heads for personalized and convenient solutions

      Body care heads for personalized and convenient solutions

      Body care heads will bring more personalized and convenient solutions to her individual beauty routine for hair removal and beyond.

      Includes massage cap

      Includes massage cap

      Massage cap eases the epilation sensation.

      Always use at a 90 degree angle for the best performance

      Always use at a 90 degree angle for the best performance

      The Philips Satinelle will always give you the best performance when used at a 90 degree angle.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Massage cap
        Yes
        Pouch
        Basic pouch
        Cleaning brush
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Wet and dry use
        Yes
        Opti-light
        Yes
        Cordless
        Yes
        Handle
        S-shape handle

      • Performance

        Epilation discs
        Ceramic discs
        Epilation system
        Patented epilation system
        Epilator head
        30 mm

      • Features

        Speed settings
        2 settings

      • Power

        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion
        Usage time
        up to 40 minutes
        Charging
        • 5 min quick charge
        • Rechargeable
        • 1.5 hour charging time

      • Technical specifications

        Number of catching points
        32
        Number of discs
        17
        Pulling actions/second speed 1
        960
        Pulling actions/second speed 2
        1066
        Voltage
        15V / 5.4W

          Awards