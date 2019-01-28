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  • Easily dry and style your hair Easily dry and style your hair Easily dry and style your hair

    DryCare Essential Hairdryer

    BHD003/03

    Easily dry and style your hair

    This Philips Essential hairdryer packs the perfect balance of drying and styling power. The dryer is compact and can easily be used at home or taken on the road. Get the beautiful and gentle results you desire, wherever you go.

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    DryCare Essential Hairdryer

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    Easily dry and style your hair

    • 1400W
    1400W quick & gentle drying

    1400W quick & gentle drying

    This 1400W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.

    2 flexible speed settings for gentle drying

    2 flexible speed settings for gentle drying

    This hairdryer offers 2 pre-selected speed/heat combinations to make it quick and easy to achieve the perfect style.

    Foldable handle for easy storage

    Foldable handle for easy storage

    This hairdryer has foldable handle, making it easy to pack, store and take with you anywhere you go.

    Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

    Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

    The concentrator focuses airflow through the opening to specific areas. This results in better touch-ups or more precise styling to finish your look.

    Compact design for easy handling

    Compact design for easy handling

    Compact and ergonomic, this hairdryer benefits from a clever modern design. This results in a dryer that is light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere.

    2 years of worldwide guarantee

    2 years of worldwide guarantee

    2 years of worldwide guarantee.

    1.8 m cord for maximum flexibility

    1.8 m cord for maximum flexibility

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.8  m
      Wattage
      1400  W
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Motor
      DC motor

    • Features

      Foldable handle
      Yes
      Settings
      2 Speed settings
      Nozzle / Concentrator
      Yes
      Compact design
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes

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