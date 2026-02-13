Search terms

EN
AR
  • Complete, versatile body & intimate grooming Complete, versatile body & intimate grooming Complete, versatile body & intimate grooming

    Body Groomer 7000 Series 2D flex head & dual trim-shave system

    BG7475/15

    Complete, versatile body & intimate grooming

    The unique dual head system allows you to effortlessly switch between shaving and trimming, without compromising on skin comfort. With 2D flexing head technology, the shaver adapts to your body's curves, catching even the stubborn hairs.

    See all benefits

    Body Groomer 7000 Series 2D flex head & dual trim-shave system

    Similar products

    See all Trimming and shaving

    Complete, versatile body & intimate grooming

    For a precise, skin-safe trim across the body

    • Triple protect shave system
    • 2D Flexing head
    • Skin-friendly trimmer blades
    • Close results on skin
    • 100% Showerproof
    Dual-head system for a close shave or styled trim

    Dual-head system for a close shave or styled trim

    The innovative dual-head system offers you a smooth, close shave that leaves your skin feeling soft and refreshed, or a precise trimmed look that perfectly complements your unique style. This groomer has the versatility you need.

    Patented cutting technology to be gentle on skin

    Patented cutting technology to be gentle on skin

    The Triple Protect shave system has pearl tips for enhanced skin comfort, diamond-shaped holes for effortless skin doming while the guard significantly minimizes skin irritation.

    Adapts the shaver head to your body's contours

    Adapts the shaver head to your body's contours

    With contour following technology, the 2D Flexing head adapts the shaver head to follow the contours of your body areas. Catching even the difficult hairs.

    An efficient, comfortable trim every time

    An efficient, comfortable trim every time

    Our uniquely engineered blade technology with rounded tips is specifically crafted to be gentle on the skin, providing a more comfortable trimming experience.

    Smooth, close shaving to 0.2mm in length

    Smooth, close shaving to 0.2mm in length

    Shaving to 0.2mm, our cutting technology gives you the close and precise grooming experience you need. Featuring our diamond-shaped shaver foil that works seamlessly to ensure a smooth, even finish, leaving your skin feeling soft and refreshed.

    Integrated optilight for enhanced guidance

    Integrated optilight for enhanced guidance

    The built-in optilight provides valuable guidance, helping you target and remove every hair, including the stubborn ones in hard-to-see areas or low-light situations. Better visibility gives you a precise and thorough shave for an enhanced grooming experience.

    Shape your style with an even, precise trim

    Shape your style with an even, precise trim

    The precision comb, with length settings in 0.5 mm steps from 1 to 3 mm, helps you achieve your ideal look by giving you an even trim at your desired length.

    Craft your look with different lengths

    Craft your look with different lengths

    The adjustable comb with 3 to 7mm length settings gives you the control to craft your style at the ideal length you desire.

    Uniquely designed comb for a gentle trim in sensitive areas

    Uniquely designed comb for a gentle trim in sensitive areas

    The intimate comb has been uniquely designed to guard the skin of your sensitive areas from the blade as you trim, delivering extra gentleness.

    100% showerproof for convenient grooming, wet or dry

    100% showerproof for convenient grooming, wet or dry

    Being 100% showerproof you can use the body groomer both wet and dry for a comfortable, convenient experience, every time. Plus it’s easy to clean too.

    Easy, convenient charging and storage

    Easy, convenient charging and storage

    The stand offers convenient charging and storage for your device so it’s ready whenever you are. Simply plug in to a USB-compatible power outlet. Adapter not included.

    Consistent powerful performance from start to finish

    Consistent powerful performance from start to finish

    Our durable lithium battery delivers up to 120 minutes of runtime with 5-minute quick charge option*, for a powerful, continual trimming experience.

    All your grooming needs in one place

    All your grooming needs in one place

    Keep all your attachments in the travel pouch with a zipper for easy organization and travel.

    Stay aware for each shave and trim

    Stay aware for each shave and trim

    The battery indicator keeps you fully informed of your battery status, whether it’s low, empty, fully charged, or still charging, ensuring you're always ready for your next grooming session.

    For more control and comfort while trimming

    For more control and comfort while trimming

    Our ergonomic grip makes the device easy to hold and maneuver, providing you with the comfort and control you need to perfect your look.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Convenience
      • Charging stand
      • Cleaning brush
      • USB-A (no adapter included)
      Travel and storage
      • Zippered soft fabric pouch
      • Travel lock

    • Power

      Battery type
      Lithium
      Charging
      • 1 hour
      • USB-A Charging (5 V⎓ / ≥1 A)
      • 5 min quick charge
      Run time
      120 minutes
      Battery status
      Low battery indicator
      Usage
      Cordless

    • Design

      Finishing
      Deep black
      Handle
      Ergonomic grip

    • Service

      Warranty
      Up to 5 years**

    • Ease of use

      Maintenance free
      No blade oil required
      Reach
      Optilight
      Water resistance
      Wet & Dry

    • Summary

      Body area
      Body
      Solution
      Trim & Shave

    • Styling tools

      Trimming blade
      Skin friendly blades

    • Styling tools

      Shaving system
      Triple Protect shave system with 2D flexing head

    • Combs

      Precision guard
      1-3mm fine 0.5mm control
      Adjustable
      3-7mm
      Intimate
      1mm

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    • Quick charge option provides enough power for one trimming session
    • *Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.