BAR300/60
Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?
Pour in your favorite beans, swipe the handle, and enjoy an incredible esresso. Baristina automatically grinds beans for a super fresh aroma. Tamps perfectly into the portafilter. And brews with professional pressure. It's that simpleSee all benefits
Freshly ground beans give you the greatest coffee aroma and taste. Grinding the beans right before brewing turns your daily cup into something special. It’s the difference between coffee, and real good coffee.
Just swipe the handle. Baristina automatically grinds, tamps and brews your coffee. No need for any barista skills. It’s all taken care of, so you can simply sit back and enjoy your espresso or lungo.
Remove the portafilter. Rinse it. That's all. Baristina makes cleanup quick and intuitive. No complicated steps – it’s designed for simplicity and ease.
No guesswork, no tweaking, no coffee wasted. Baristina grinds to the ideal size, precisely pressures and doses with accuracy – all the things that make real espresso taste like it should. It really is your little barista at home.
The 16-bar pressure pump releases full-on flavor from your beans for your espresso, creating a rich, creamy crema and a balanced flavor we all love.
Whether you crave an intense espresso or a smooth lungo. Take your pick, make it extra intense if you’d like, and enjoy your delicious coffee tailored to your taste. The choice is always yours!
Baristina seamlessly fits on any kitchen counter without sacrificing performance. Don’t let the size fool you. Don’t let the size fool you It’s compact, yet powerful enough to deliver rich, barista-style coffee at home. Kitchen space is no longer an issue!
Fresh beans means more taste. But it also means less waste – no more plastic or aluminum. Simply eject the puck from the portafilter. Your beans turn straight into grounds, perfect for use as compost.
Baristina is designed with sustainability in mind. It's energy efficient*, made from 50% recycled plastic** and comes in a 100% plastic-free box.
You can enjoy a real espresso, made simply and quietly.
You can pick your favorite beans. Baristina can recognize various bean types and always produces delicious coffee. It always gets the best out of the beans. The choice is always yours.
