AquaTouch

Wet and dry electric shaver

AT750/20
  • Great skin protection, smooth shave Great skin protection, smooth shave Great skin protection, smooth shave
      Great skin protection, smooth shave

      wet shave with shaving gel or foam

      • Super Lift&Cut
      • Flexing heads
      Optimized for use with gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort

      Optimized for use with gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort

      Aquatec seal for a comfortable dry shave and a refreshing wet shave. Optimized for use with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort, even in the shower.

      40+ minutes of cordless shaving on one charge

      40+ minutes of cordless shaving on one charge

      40+ minutes of cordless power for 14 shaves. Fully charges in 8 hours so it's always ready when you are.

      Glides smoothly over the curves of your face

      Rounded low-friction protection heads adjust to the curves of your face to limit skin damage.

      For a comfortably close shave

      For a close shave, the dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver, lifts hairs to cut comfortably closer.

      Washable shaver with QuickRinse system

      With QuickRinse system to clean under the tap and can be used in the shower

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        Super Lift&Cut
        Contour following
        Dynamic contour response

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • 1 LED indication
        • Battery full indication
        • Battery low indication
        • Charging indication
        Charging
        • Rechargeable
        • Cordless operation
        Cleaning
        • Quick rinse hair chamber
        • Fully waterproof
        Shaving time
        40+ minutes
        Charging time
        8 hours

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

      • Design

        Finishing
        • Decopanel ribbed Vital Blue
        • Front Shell (plain) Black
        Color
        Black & Vital Blue
        Handle
        • Easy grip
        • Rubber grip

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Max power consumption
        5.4  W
        Stand-by power
        0.5  W

      • Service

        Replacement head
        • HQ8 has been replaced by SH50
        • Replace every yr with HQ8

