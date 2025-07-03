Search terms

    7600 series 4K UHD LED TV

    98PUT7630/56

    Smart Design, Smart Performance, Vibrant Display

    With this Philips 4K TV there is no need to scroll through platforms. This 4K Smart TV delivers vibrant picture quality every time. Enjoy a cinematic experience with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and seamless streaming through Google TV.

    4K UHD Google TV

    • 248 cm (98") 4K UHD LED TV
    • Google TV™
    • Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
    Ultra-sharp picture. Vibrant viewing.

    Ultra-sharp picture. Vibrant viewing.

    No matter what you watch, this 4K LED TV gives you a bright, ultra-sharp picture with vivid colors. Plus, the TV is compatible with all major HDR formats so you'll see more detail, even in dark and bright areas when you're streaming HDR content.

    Cinematic viewing experiences with Dolby

    Cinematic viewing experiences with Dolby

    Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos drop you straight into the director’s seat. Each scene, clearly defined at cinema standard, it’s a delight for your eyes and ears. Whether for movies, sports, or games, surround yourself with more lifelike cinematic experiences with each incredible moment.

    Entertainment you love, with a little help from Google.

    Entertainment you love, with a little help from Google.

    What do you want to watch? Google TV brings together movies, shows and more from across your apps and subscriptions and organises them just for you. You'll get suggestions based on what you like, and you can even use the Google TV app on your phone to curate your watchlist on the go.

    Google Assistant. Control the TV with your voice.

    Google Assistant. Control the TV with your voice.

    Control your Philips Google TV with your voice. Want to play a game, watch Netflix, or find content and apps in the Google Play store? Just tell your TV. You can even command all Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices, like dimming the lights and setting the thermostat on movie night. Without leaving the sofa.

    Google Play store. More to love

    Google Play store. More to love

    Go beyond traditional TV programming with Google Play Store . Experience endless movies, TV, music, apps and games online. More to love.

    Compatible with HDR formats

    Want to experience a perfect picture for every scene? Your Philips 4K UHD TV is compatible with all major HDR formats, which means you get brilliant, sharp images. You'll see every detail, even in dark and bright areas.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Display
      4K Ultra HD LED
      Panel resolution
      3840 x 2160
      Picture enhancement
      • HDR10
      • HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
      • Dolby Vision

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer inputs on all HDMI
      HDR supported, HDR10/ HLG
      Video inputs on all HDMI
      • HDR supported
      • HDR10/HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Digital TV
      DVB-T/T2
      MPEG Support
      • MPEG2
      • MPEG4
      Signal strength indication
      Yes
      Teletext
      1000 page Hypertext
      HEVC support
      Yes

    • Smart TV

      OS
      Google TV™
      Memory size (Flash)*
      32GB

    • Smart TV Features

      SmartTV apps*
      • Youtube
      • Amazon Prime Video
      • Netflix
      • Google Search
      Ease of Use
      One-stop smart menu button
      Firmware upgradeable
      • Online firmware upgrade
      • Firmware upgradeable via USB
      • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
      Remote Control
      with Voice
      Voice assistant*
      • Google Assistant built-in
      • RC with Mic.

    • Multimedia Applications

      Video Playback Formats
      MPEG2, MPEG2_HD, MPEG4, MPEG4_HD, MPEG4_SD, HEVC,VP8, VP9,H.264
      Music Playback Formats
      MPEG1/2 Layer1,MPEG1/2 Layer2,AMR,MPEG1/2 Layer3,AC3,EAC3(DDP),LPCM,AAC, HEAAC
      Subtitles Formats Support
      SRT, SMI, SSA, SUB, ASS, TXT
      Picture Playback Formats
      JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP, HEIF, TIFF

    • User Interaction

      Remote Control
      Voice*

    • Sound

      Output power (RMS)
      24 W
      Speaker configuration
      15Wx2 speaker
      Sound Enhancement
      • Dolby Atmos
      • Dolby Volume Leveler
      • Dolby Bass Enhancement
      • Clear Sound

    • Connectivity

      Number of HDMI connections
      3
      Number of USBs
      2
      Wireless connection
      • Bluetooth 5.1
      • Wi-Fi 802 11ac 2x2 Dual band
      Other connections
      • Antenna IEC75
      • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
      • Digital audio out (optical)
      • Audio Out (3.5mm)
      • AV+R/L audio input (Mini)
      HDMI eARC
      Yes on HDMI2
      HDMI VRR
      Yes on all HDMI ports
      HDCP Support
      Yes
      HDMI-CEC
      Yes

    • Supported HDMI video features

      HDR
      • Dolby Vision
      • HDR10
      • HLG

    • Power

      Mains power
      AC 100 -240 V 50/60Hz
      Ambient temperature
      5 °C to 35 °C
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5W
      Power Saving Features
      Auto switch-off timer

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Legal and safety brochure
      • Table top stand
      • Remote Control
      • User Manual

    • Dimensions

      Set depth (with stand)
      348  mm

    • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
    • Philips TV does not gaurantee 100% interoperability with all HDMI CEC devices
    • Its functionality is subject to ChromeCast built-in apps and smart devises. For more details, please visit ChromeCast built-in product pages.
    • Image depicted on the website are non-contractual pictures. Please always refer to the actual TV that are sold in the retail or stores.
    • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
    • Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.disneyplus.com (c) 2020 Disney and its related entities. Disney+ is available in selected languages and countries.
    • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.netflix.com
    • Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC.
    • Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC. YouTube,Ok Google and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC.
    • Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
    • Due to the transmission limitations of Bluetooth wireless technology, a slight sound delay might occur when you hear audio from your bluetooth headphone or bluetooth speakers. When this occur, you might see the character moving his or her mouth but there is a slight delay in spoken dialog accompany
    • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
    • Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. Google Assistant is available in selected languages and countries.
    • Memory size (Flash) : 32GB, the actual available disc space may differ (dependant on e.g. (pre-)installed apps, installed operating system, etc.)
    • Dolby Vision . Atmos feature is available on all TV screen sizes except 43” 71*9 TV where Dolby Atmos is supported on sound bar only.
    • Images are for illustrative purposes
