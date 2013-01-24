Home
4K UHD LED Smart TV

70PUT7805/56
  Discover new dimensions with Alexa and Ambilight.
    -{discount-value}

    4K UHD LED Smart TV

    70PUT7805/56

    Discover new dimensions with Alexa and Ambilight.

    Add new dimensions to your viewing. This Philips Smart TV comes with built-in Alexa, so you can control it with your voice. Ambilight sets the mood for movies, music, or gaming. Picture quality is as brilliant as the content you love. See all benefits

    4K UHD LED Smart TV

    Discover new dimensions with Alexa and Ambilight.

    Add new dimensions to your viewing. This Philips Smart TV comes with built-in Alexa, so you can control it with your voice. Ambilight sets the mood for movies, music, or gaming. Picture quality is as brilliant as the content you love. See all benefits

    Discover new dimensions with Alexa and Ambilight.

    Add new dimensions to your viewing. This Philips Smart TV comes with built-in Alexa, so you can control it with your voice. Ambilight sets the mood for movies, music, or gaming. Picture quality is as brilliant as the content you love. See all benefits

    4K UHD LED Smart TV

    Discover new dimensions with Alexa and Ambilight.

    Add new dimensions to your viewing. This Philips Smart TV comes with built-in Alexa, so you can control it with your voice. Ambilight sets the mood for movies, music, or gaming. Picture quality is as brilliant as the content you love. See all benefits

      Discover new dimensions with Alexa and Ambilight.

      4K HDR Smart LED TV

      • 178 cm (70")
      • DOLBY VISION and DOLBY ATMOS
      • Major HDR formats supported
      • P5 Perfect Picture Engine
      Philips P5 Engine. Whatever the source, always perfection.

      Philips P5 Engine. Whatever the source, always perfection.

      The Philips P5 Perfect Picture Engine delivers an image as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colours are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp you'll feel every detail. And motion is so smooth that you'll never lose sight of the ball, no matter how fast the play.

      Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Cinematic vision and sound.

      Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Cinematic vision and sound.

      Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means the HDR content you watch will look-and sound-gloriously real. Whether it's the latest streaming series or a Blu-Ray disc set, you'll enjoy contrast, brightness, and color that reflect the director's original intentions. And hear spacious sound with clarity, detail, and depth.

      The magic of Ambilight. Only from Philips.

      The magic of Ambilight. Only from Philips.

      With Philips Ambilight every moment feels closer. Intelligent LEDs around the edge of the TV respond to the on-screen action and emit an immersive glow that's simply captivating. Experience it once and wonder how you enjoyed TV without it.

      Saphi Smart TV. The smart way to enjoy your TV.

      Saphi Smart TV. The smart way to enjoy your TV.

      SAPHI is a fast, intuitive operating system that makes your Philips Smart TV a real pleasure to use. Enjoy one-button access to a clear icon-based menu. Quickly navigate to popular Philips Smart TV apps including YouTube, Netflix, and more.

      One-button access to apps including Netflix and Prime Video.

      One-button access to apps including Netflix and Prime Video.

      SAPHI is a fast, intuitive operating system that makes your Philips Smart TV a real pleasure to use. Enjoy great picture quality and one-button access to a clear icon-based menu. Operate your TV with ease, and quickly navigate to popular Philips Smart TV apps including YouTube, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.

      Alexa built-in.Your voice is your remote.

      Alexa built-in.Your voice is your remote.

      Now you can use your voice to control your Philips smart TV. You can ask Alexa to change channels, switch to your gaming console, or control smart-home devices like your lights and thermostat. You can do all this and more with Alexa.

      4K UHD LED TV. Rich color, beautiful detail.

      With four times the resolution of conventional Full HD, Ultra HD lights up your screen with over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology. Experience improved images regardless of the original content, and enjoy a sharper picture with superior depth, contrast, natural motion and vivid details.

      Works with Google Assistant

      Now you can control your Saphi TV by Google devices, like Google Home, Google Nest and Google Nest mini. Watch and play your favorite streaming content on Saphi TV by Google devices.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ambilight

        Ambilight Version
        3-sided
        Ambilight Features
        • Built in Ambilight+hue
        • Wall colour adaptive
        • Lounge mode
        • Game Mode
        • Ambilight Music

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Panel resolution
        3840x2160
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Pixel engine
        P5 Perfect Picture Engine
        Picture enhancement
        • Ultra Resolution
        • HDR10+
        • Dolby Vision
        • HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

      • User Interaction

        Remote Control
        with Keyboard

      • Smart TV Features

        User Interaction
        • SimplyShare
        • Screen mirroring
        Program
        • Pause TV
        • USB recording*
        SmartTV apps*
        • Online video stores
        • Open internet browser
        • TV on demand
        • Youtube
        • Netflix TV
        Ease of Installation
        • Auto detect Philips devices
        • Network installation wizard
        • Settings assistant wizard
        Ease of Use
        • One-stop smart menu button
        • Onscreen usermanual
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Online firmware upgrade
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Wide screen
        • Basic - Fill Screen
        • Fit to screen
        • Advance - Shift
        • Zoom, stretch
        Voice assistant*
        • Amazon Alexa built-in
        • RC with Mic.

      • Processing

        Processing Power
        Quad Core

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        20W
        Sound Enhancement
        • 5 Band Equalizer
        • A.I. Sound
        • Clear Dialogue
        • Dolby Atmos
        • Dolby Bass Enhancement
        • Dolby Volume Leveler
        • Night mode
        Speaker configuration
        2x10W full range speaker

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        3
        Number of USBs
        2
        Wireless connections
        • Dual Band
        • Bluetooth 4.2
        • Wi-Fi 802.11n, 2x2, Dual band
        Other connections
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Headphone out
        • CVBS+Audio L/R in
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        HDMI features
        • 4K
        • Audio Return Channel
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        HDCP 2.3
        Yes on all HDMI

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • WMV9/VC1
        • VP9
        • HEVC (H.265)
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SMI
        • .SRT
        • .SSA
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .ASS
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • PNG
        • 360 photo
        • HEIF

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on all HDMI
        • up to 4K UHD 3840x2160 @60Hz
        • HDR supported, HDR10/ HLG
        Video inputs on all HDMI
        • up to 4K UHD 3840x2160 @60Hz
        • HDR supported
        • HDR10/HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
        • HDR10+/Dolby Vision

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2
        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        Video Playback
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        TV Program guide*
        8 day Electronic Program Guide
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        Teletext
        1000 page Hypertext
        HEVC support
        Yes

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 110 - 240 V 50/60Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 35 °C
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Picture mute (for radio)
        • Eco mode

      • Dimensions

        Box width
        1757  mm
        Box height
        1025  mm
        Box depth
        181  mm
        Set Width
        1581  mm
        Set Height
        894  mm
        Set Depth
        86  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1581  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        912.4  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        299.4  mm
        Product weight
        27.6  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        28.2  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        32.7  kg
        VESA wall mount compatible
        400 x 200 mm

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Table top stand
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Table top stand
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Legal and safety brochure

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
          • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
          • Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
          • USB recording for digital channels only, recordings may be limited by broadcast copy protection (CI+). Country and channel restrictions may apply.
          • Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. GA is available in selected languages and countries. Supported language/countries list is going to be expanded overtime.For latest language and countries support list please contact our consumer care.