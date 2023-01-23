Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- 2 x AAA Batteries
- Table top stand
- Power cord
- Quick start guide
- Legal and safety brochure
Philips 4K Ambilight TV that has it all.
Meet Philips Smart TV. This 4K Ambilight TV will turn up the joy in your home! You get thrilling picture quality, all the apps you could want, and epic gaming. Plus, you can add a soundbar or speakers and build your perfect home cinema setu See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows, and games look and sound incredible. See the picture the director wanted you to see-no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.
You get great, clear TV sound right out of the box. If you want more, Philips Wireless Home System with DTS Play-Fi lets you connect to compatible soundbars and wireless speakers around your home in seconds. You can even create a home theatre surround-sound system using your TV as a central speaker.
The Philips P5 engine delivers a picture as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colors are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp you'll feel every detail. Motion is perfectly smooth.
Your Ambilight TV with HDMI 2.1 lets you make the most of your next-gen gaming gear with super-responsive gameplay and smooth graphics. Make that jump, turn on a dime, or drift perfectly through a corner! VRR and FreeSync are both supported. Ambilight's gaming mode makes the thrills feel bigger.
What do you want to watch? Google TV brings together movies, shows, and more, from across your apps and subscriptions-and organises them just for you. You'll get suggestions based on what you like, and you can even use the Google TV app on your phone to curate your watchlist on the go.
