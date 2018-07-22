2 year warranty
Discontinued
65PUT6023/56
4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV
Enjoy functional elegance and smart connectivity. The Philips 6000 Series boasts 4K Ultra HD picture quality for superb detail. Better still,
164 cm (65")
4K Ultra HD LED TV
DVB-T/T2
Ultra HD TV has four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD TV. With over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology, you'll experience the best possible picture quality. The higher the quality of your original content, the better images and resolution you will be able to experience. Enjoy improved sharpness, increased depth perception, superior contrast, smooth natural motion, and flawless details.
Experience 4K Ultra HD sharpness with the Philips Pixel Plus Ultra HD engine. It optimizes picture quality to deliver smooth, fluid images with incredible detail and depth – Enjoy sharper 4K images with brighter whites and blacker blacks every time.
When setting out to create a new TV, our teams consider every aspect: from technology to design. Our new edge feet were engineered to create space beneath your TV where a traditional stand would normally sit, offering you a more immersive viewing experience. The effect? A TV that stands confidently with a nod to the future.
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
Philips TV does not gaurantee 100% interoperability with all HDMI CEC devices
Netflix movie programs are only available via your content provider set top box (not available on your TV). Please approach your content provider for Netflix subscription.