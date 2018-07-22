Search terms

6000 series

4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

65PUT6023/56
    Enjoy functional elegance and smart connectivity. The Philips 6000 Series boasts 4K Ultra HD picture quality for superb detail. Better still, See all benefits

    4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

    Enjoy functional elegance and smart connectivity. The Philips 6000 Series boasts 4K Ultra HD picture quality for superb detail. Better still, See all benefits

      4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

      with Pixel Plus Ultra HD

      • 164 cm (65")
      • 4K Ultra HD LED TV
      • DVB-T/T2
      4K Ultra HD is unlike any resolution you’ve ever seen before

      4K Ultra HD is unlike any resolution you’ve ever seen before

      Ultra HD TV has four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD TV. With over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology, you'll experience the best possible picture quality. The higher the quality of your original content, the better images and resolution you will be able to experience. Enjoy improved sharpness, increased depth perception, superior contrast, smooth natural motion, and flawless details.

      Three HDMI inputs and Easylink for integrated connectivity

      Three HDMI inputs and Easylink for integrated connectivity

      Avoid cable clutter with a single cable to carry both picture and audio signals from your devices to your TV. HDMI uses uncompressed signals, ensuring the highest quality from source to screen. Together with Philips Easylink, you’ll need only one remote control to perform most operations on your TV, DVD, Blu-ray, set top box or home theatre system.

      Discover Ultra HD Picture Quality with Pixel Plus Ultra HD

      Experience 4K Ultra HD sharpness with the Philips Pixel Plus Ultra HD engine. It optimizes picture quality to deliver smooth, fluid images with incredible detail and depth – Enjoy sharper 4K images with brighter whites and blacker blacks every time.

      Slim, refined stands communicate lightness

      When setting out to create a new TV, our teams consider every aspect: from technology to design. Our new edge feet were engineered to create space beneath your TV where a traditional stand would normally sit, offering you a more immersive viewing experience. The effect? A TV that stands confidently with a nod to the future.

      LED TV for images with incredible contrast

      With LED backlight you can enjoy low power consumption and beautiful lines combined with high brightness, incredible contrast and vibrant colors.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Picture enhancement
        Pixel Plus Ultra HD
        Panel resolution
        3840x2160

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on all HDMI
        up to 4K Ultra HD 3840x2160
        Video inputs on all HDMI
        • @ 24, 25, 30, 50, 60Hz
        • up to 4K Ultra HD 3840x2160p

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2
        Video Playback
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        TV Program guide*
        8 day Electronic Program Guide
        Analog TV
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM

      • Smart TV Features

        User Interaction
        Wi-Fi Miracast certified*
        Program
        • Pause TV
        • USB recording*
        SmartTV apps*
        • Open internet browser
        • Philips store
        Ease of Installation
        • Auto detect Philips devices
        • Device connection wizard
        • Network installation wizard
        • Settings assistant wizard
        Ease of Use
        • One-stop smart menu button
        • Onscreen usermanual
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Online firmware upgrade

      • Smart TV Applications

        Control
        USB Keyboard & Mouse support

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • H.264 (up to FHD)
        • HEVC H.265 (up to UHD @30P)
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • AC3
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .AAS
        • .SRT
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • PNG

      • Convenience

        Child Protection
        Child Lock
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • 16:9
        • 4:3
        • Unscaled
        • Widescreen
        Sleep timer
        Yes

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        16W
        Sound Enhancement
        • Virtual Surround
        • Clear Sound
        • Auto Volume Leveler

      • Connectivity

        Number of AV connections
        1
        Number of HDMI connections
        3
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        Remote control pass-through
        Number of USBs
        2
        Wireless connection
        • Built-in 1T1R Single band
        • Yes
        Other connections
        • Antenna IEC75
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Digital audio out (coaxial)
        • Audio Out (3.5mm)
        • PC-In VGA

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 110 - 240V 50/60 Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 40 °C
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Eco mode

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Table top stand
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide

      • Dimensions

        Box depth
        210  mm
        Product weight
        20.1  kg
        Set Width
        1464  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1464  mm
        Wall mount compatible
        200 x 200 mm
        Box height
        949  mm
        Box width
        1620  mm
        Set Height
        845  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        29.5  kg
        Set Depth
        85  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        905  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        255  mm
        Product weight (+stand)
        20.5  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Table top stand
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide

