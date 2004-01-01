Search terms

EN
AR
  • -{discount-value}

    7100 series 55PUT7110 4K UHD LED TV

    55PUT7110/56

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    7100 series 55PUT7110 4K UHD LED TV

    Similar products

    See all Smart TV

    Entertainment you love, with a little help from Google.

    Entertainment you love, with a little help from Google.

    What do you want to watch? Google TV brings together movies, shows and more from across your apps and subscriptions and organises them just for you. You'll get suggestions based on what you like, and you can even use the Google TV app on your phone to curate your watchlist on the go.

    Google Assistant. Control the TV with your voice.

    Google Assistant. Control the TV with your voice.

    Control your Philips Google TV with your voice. Want to play a game, watch Netflix, or find content and apps in the Google Play store? Just tell your TV. You can even command all Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices, like dimming the lights and setting the thermostat on movie night. Without leaving the sofa.

    Google Play store. More to love

    Google Play store. More to love

    Go beyond traditional TV programming with Google Play Store . Experience endless movies, TV, music, apps and games online. More to love.

    Ultra-sharp picture. Vibrant viewing.

    Ultra-sharp picture. Vibrant viewing.

    No matter what you watch, this 4K LED TV gives you a bright, ultra-sharp picture with vivid colors. Plus, the TV is compatible with all major HDR formats so you'll see more details, even in dark and bright areas, when you're streaming HDR content.

    Dolby audio for a true life audio experience

    Dolby audio for a true life audio experience

    Dolby Audio technology works intelligently to optimize audio for the TV equipment , you can experience better audio quality from all the content you enjoy, whether it's a broadcast, a stream or download. Enhances better sound for movies, music, and broadcast programs.

    Fluid images with incredible depth.

    The beauty of 4K Ultra HD TV is in savoring every detail. Philips 4K Ultra HD engine converts any input picture into stunning UHD resolution on your screen. Enjoy a smooth, yet sharp moving image and exceptional contrast. Discover deeper blacks, whiter whites, vivid colors and natural skin tones - every time, and from any source.

    Compatible with all major HDR formats

    Want to experience a perfect picture for every scene? Your Philips 4K LED TV is compatible with major HDR formats, which means you get brilliant, sharp images. You'll see every details, even in dark and bright areas.

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.