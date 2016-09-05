Search terms

7100 series

4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV™

55PUT7101/56
    7100 series 4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV™

    55PUT7101/56

    4K Ultra Slim LED TV powered by Android TV

    Amazing TV starts with 4K Ultra HD picture quality and Ambilight. Enjoy the beautifully crafted Philips 7100 Series for an incredible entertainment experience with rich sound. And with Android TV, you can enjoy more right from your couch. See all benefits

      4K Ultra Slim LED TV powered by Android TV

      with Ambilight 3-sided

      • 139 cm (55")
      • 4K Ultra HD LED TV
      • Quad Core, 8GB & expandable
      • DVB-T/T2
      4K Ultra HD is unlike any resolution you’ve ever seen before

      4K Ultra HD is unlike any resolution you’ve ever seen before

      Ultra HD TV has four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD TV. With over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology, you'll experience the best possible picture quality. The higher the quality of your original content, the better images and resolution you will be able to experience. Enjoy improved sharpness, increased depth perception, superior contrast, smooth natural motion, and flawless details.

      Ambilight changes the way you look at TV forever

      Ambilight changes the way you look at TV forever

      You’ve created a home that’s more than just a house, so why not choose a TV that is warm and inviting too? Philips unique Ambilight technology makes your screen much wider—and your viewing experience more immersive—by emitting an extra wide glow from three-sides of your TV screen onto the surrounding wall. Color, vibrancy and excitement move beyond the screen and into your living room to bring you a viewing experience beyond the ordinary.

      Unleash the power of Quad Core and integrated Android

      Unleash the power of Quad Core and integrated Android

      Philips Quad Core processor meets the power of Android to deliver an exciting gaming experience. And with Android on your TV you'll navigate, launch apps and play videos in a way that is super fast, super intuitive, and super fun.

      Google Play store and Philips app gallery: look beyond TV

      Google Play store and Philips app gallery: look beyond TV

      The Google Play store and Philips app gallery go beyond traditional TV programming to bring you a big online collection of movies, TV, music, apps and games. 16GB of expandable memory means there’s plenty of room to store all your favorite content and to install more apps.

      Experience better contrast, color & sharpness with HDR Plus

      Experience better contrast, color & sharpness with HDR Plus

      High Dynamic Range Plus is a new video standard. It redefines in-home entertainment through advances in contrast and color. Enjoy a sensory experience that captures the original richness and liveliness, yet accurately reflects the content creator's intent. The end result? Brighter highlights, greater contrast, a broader range of colors and detail like never before.

      Enjoy a vivid picture with Pixel Precise Ultra HD

      Enjoy a vivid picture with Pixel Precise Ultra HD

      The beauty of 4K Ultra HD TV is in savoring every detail. Philips Pixel Precise Ultra HD engine converts any input picture into stunning UHD resolution on your screen. Enjoy a smooth, yet sharp moving image and exceptional contrast. Discover deeper blacks, whiter whites, vivid colors and natural skin tones – every time, and from any source.

      Premium Color provides incredible color enhancement

      Premium Color provides incredible color enhancement

      Philips Premium Color combines a wide color gamut panel enhanced by 85% with 4 Trillion colors processing. With so much more color resolution and brilliant saturated colors, you’ll forget you’re looking at a screen at all.

      Finishing touches: a TV that looks as great as it performs

      Your home represents your style. Our designers chose subtle, sophisticated colors and quality finishes like polished chrome to create a TV design that blends seamlessly with your interior.

      Hear every detail with DTS Premium Sound

      Great TV speakers demand a powerful processing engine that preserves the purity of the original audio content. DTS Premium Suite is designed to deliver the experience consumers have come to expect from high end sound processing: immersive surround with deep, rich bass and crystal clear dialog that’s delivered at maximum volume levels and without any fluctuations, clipping, or distortion.

      The new integrated HEVC standard to enjoy high quality 4k

      The new integrated HEVC standard allow you to enjoy high picture quality 4k resolution broadcast.

      Metallic open ribbon stands in a premium sandblasted finish

      Experience the beautiful design of these open ribbon stands. Their slim legs have been perfectly shaped for a clean, architectural look combined with just the right amount of curvature. And with a unique dark chrome finish, they’ll keep you enthralled with their elegance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ambilight

        Ambilight Features
        • Built in Ambilight+hue
        • Wall colour adaptive
        • Lounge mode
        • Game Mode
        • Ambilight Music
        Ambilight Version
        3-sided

      • Picture/Display

        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        55  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        139  cm
        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Brightness
        400  cd/m²
        Picture enhancement
        • Micro Dimming Pro
        • Perfect Natural Motion
        • Ultra Resolution
        Panel resolution
        3840x2160
        Picture engine
        Pixel Precise Ultra HD

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on HDMI1/2
        up to 4K UHD 3840x2160 @60Hz
        Computer inputs on HDMI3/4
        • up to 4K UHD 3840x2160 @30Hz
        • up to FHD 1920x1080 @60Hz
        Video inputs on HDMI1/2
        up to 4K UHD 3840x2160@60Hz
        Video inputs on HDMI3/4
        • up to 4K UHD 3840x2160 @30Hz
        • up to FHD 1920x1080 @60Hz

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2
        Video Playback
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        TV Program guide*
        8 day Electronic Program Guide
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        Teletext
        1000 page Hypertext
        HEVC support
        Yes

      • Android TV

        OS
        Android™ 5.1 (Lollipop)
        Pre-installed apps
        • Google Play Movies*
        • Google Play Music*
        • Google Search
        • YouTube
        Memory size(Flash)
        • 16GB*
        • extendable via USB storage
        Memory size to install apps
        8GB

      • Smart TV Features

        User Interaction
        • MultiRoom client and server
        • SimplyShare
        Interactive TV
        HbbTV
        Program
        • Pause TV
        • USB recording*
        SmartTV apps*
        • Online video stores
        • Open internet browser
        • Social TV
        • TV on demand
        • Youtube
        Ease of Installation
        • Auto detect Philips devices
        • Device connection wizard
        • Network installation wizard
        • Settings assistant wizard
        Ease of Use
        • One-stop smart menu button
        • Onscreen usermanual
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Online firmware upgrade
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Advance - Shift
        • Basic - Fill Screen
        • Fit to screen
        • Zoom, stretch
        Philips TV Remote app*
        • Apps
        • Channels
        • Control
        • NowOnTV
        • TV Guide
        • Video On Demand
        Remote Control
        with Keyboard

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • WMV9/VC1
        • HEVC
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SMI
        • .SRT
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        Picture Playback Formats
        JPEG

      • Processing

        Processing Power
        Quad Core

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        30W
        Sound Enhancement
        • Clear Sound
        • DTS Premium Sound
        • Smart Sound
        Sound Features
        Triple ring technology

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        4
        HDMI features
        • 4K
        • Audio Return Channel
        Number of component in (YPbPr)
        1
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        Number of USBs
        3
        Wireless connection
        • Dual Band
        • Wi-Fi 802.11n 2x2 integrated
        Other connections
        • Antenna IEC75
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Audio L/R in
        • Audio in (DVI)
        • Headphone out
        • Service connector
        HDCP 2.2
        • Yes on HDMI1
        • Yes on HDMI2

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220 - 240 V 50/60Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 35 °C
        Standby power consumption
        &lt;0.5W
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Light sensor
        • Picture mute (for radio)
        Off mode power consumption
        0.5

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Table top stand
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • 2 x AAA Batteries

      • Dimensions

        Box depth
        160  mm
        Product weight
        18.7  kg
        Set Width
        1233  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1233  mm
        Wall mount compatible
        200 x 200 mm
        Box height
        850  mm
        Box width
        1330  mm
        Set Height
        723.2  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        24.5  kg
        Set Depth
        62.2  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        787.9  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        223  mm
        Product weight (+stand)
        19.4  kg

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
          • Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
          • Energy consumption in kWh per year, based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
          • Cloud Gaming offering depends on game providers.
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
          • (Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.
          • Google Cast functionality is subject to Google Cast Ready apps and devices. For more details please visit Google Cast product page.
          • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
          • Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
          • USB recording for digital channels only, recordings may be limited by broadcast copy protection (CI+). Country and channel restrictions may apply.
          • Please be informed that your Netflix HDR function in your TV currently can be supported via HDMI and USB only. The Netflix HDR broadcast via your Internet/DLNA will be fully available via IP software push.
