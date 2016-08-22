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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front Product Photograph
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Remote Control Photograph
  • Connector Side Drawing
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Remote Control Photograph
  • Connector Side Drawing

Discontinued

6800 series4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV™

55PUT6801/56

4K Ultra Slim LED TV powered by Android TV

Design meets performance with the Philips 6800 Series. Sitting on minimalist stand elements, your picture comes to life in 4K Ultra HD and Pixel Plus Ultra HD picture quality. With Android TV your entertainment options are virtually endless

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4K Ultra Slim LED TV powered by Android TV

  • 139 cm (55")

  • 4K Ultra HD LED TV

  • DVB-T/T2

Cloud Gaming: high quality games for all ages

Cloud Gaming offers a vast online catalogue of high quality games for every age, taste and gaming level. Simply pick a game and play on your TV!

Google Play™: your window to fun

Google Play™ has a rich catalogue of high quality games for all ages. Optimized for use on your TV, they look as great as they play. And there’s no need to clutter up your house with yet another gaming console; with a universal USB gaming control you can navigate and play with ease.

Unleash the power of Quad Core and integrated Android

Unleash the power of Quad Core and integrated Android

Philips Quad Core processor meets the power of Android to deliver an exciting gaming experience. And with Android on your TV you'll navigate, launch apps and play videos in a way that is super fast, super intuitive, and super fun.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.

  2. The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.

  3. Please be informed that your Netflix HDR function in your TV currently can be supported via HDMI and USB only. The Netflix HDR broadcast via your Internet/DLNA will be fully available via IP software push.