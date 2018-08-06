Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- Power cord
- Quick start guide
- Table top stand
- 2 x AAA Batteries
- Legal and safety brochure
4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV
Enjoy functional elegance and smart connectivity. The Philips 6200 Series boasts 4K Ultra HD picture quality for superb detail. Better still, its built-in Smart TV is easy to use - making it an excellent choice for effortless entertainment. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Sleek. Cutting edge. Refined. Precise. The Philips Ultra Slim silhouette. That something so slim can inspire so much interest shouldn’t be surprising, given how much sophistication it will bring to your décor.
The beauty of 4K Ultra HD TV is in savoring every detail. Philips Pixel Precise Ultra HD engine converts any input picture into stunning UHD resolution on your screen. Enjoy a smooth, yet sharp moving image and exceptional contrast. Discover deeper blacks, whiter whites, vivid colors and natural skin tones – every time, and from any source.
High Dynamic Range Plus redefines in-home entertainment. Experience a sensory journey with its advanced processing power. Capture the richness and liveliness of the content just as the creator intented. Get ready to enjoy brighter highlights, greater contrast, a broader range of colors and detail like never before.
Thanks to our special software that analyzes the picture in 6400 different zones and adjusts it accordingly, you’ll enjoy incredible contrast and image quality for a truly lifelike visual experience.
SAPHI is a fast, intuitive operating system that makes your Philips Smart TV a real pleasure to use. Enjoy great picture quality and one-button access to a clear icon-based menu. Operate your TV with ease, and quickly navigate to popular Philips Smart TV apps including YouTube, Netflix, and more.
With four times the resolution of conventional Full HD, Ultra HD lights up your screen with over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology. Experience improved images regardless of the original content, and enjoy a sharper picture with superior depth, contrast, natural motion and vivid details.
