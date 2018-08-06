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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front Product Photograph
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Remote Control Photograph
  • Connector Side Drawing
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Remote Control Photograph
  • Connector Side Drawing

Discontinued

6000 series4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

55PUT6233/56

4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

Enjoy functional elegance and smart connectivity. The Philips 6200 Series boasts 4K Ultra HD picture quality for superb detail. Better still, its built-in Smart TV is easy to use - making it an excellent choice for effortless entertainment.

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with Pixel Precise Ultra HD

4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

  • 139 cm (55")

  • 4K Ultra HD LED TV

  • Quad Core

  • DVB-T/T2

Ultra Slim lines for a refined profile

Ultra Slim lines for a refined profile

Sleek. Cutting edge. Refined. Precise. The Philips Ultra Slim silhouette. That something so slim can inspire so much interest shouldn’t be surprising, given how much sophistication it will bring to your décor.

4K Ultra HD is unlike any resolution you've ever seen before

With four times the resolution of conventional Full HD, Ultra HD lights up your screen with over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology. Experience improved images regardless of the original content, and enjoy a sharper picture with superior depth, contrast, natural motion and vivid details.

Enjoy a vivid picture with Pixel Precise Ultra HD

Enjoy a vivid picture with Pixel Precise Ultra HD

The beauty of 4K Ultra HD TV is in savoring every detail. Philips Pixel Precise Ultra HD engine converts any input picture into stunning UHD resolution on your screen. Enjoy a smooth, yet sharp moving image and exceptional contrast. Discover deeper blacks, whiter whites, vivid colors and natural skin tones – every time, and from any source.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.

  2. (Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.

  3. Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.

  4. Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.

  5. Compatibility depends on Wifi Miracast certification & Android 4.2 or later. For more details please refer to your device documentation.