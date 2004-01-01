Search terms

    MiniLED. Intelligent backlight zones. Incredible contrast

    Your Philips Mini LED TV supports all major HDR formats and gives you a truly impressive big-screen picture with deep blacks and lifelike colors. Over a thousand intelligent backlight zones are independently dimmed or brightened to enable pin-sharp contrast and real depth.

    Ultra-sharp picture. Vibrant viewing

    No matter what you watch, this 4K LED TV gives you a bright, ultra-sharp picture with vivid colors. Plus, the TV is compatible with all major HDR formats so you'll see more detail-even in dark and bright areas-when you're streaming HDR content.

    Entertainment you love, with a little help from Google.

    What do you want to watch? Google TV brings together movies, shows, and more from across your apps and subscriptions and organizes them just for you. You'll get suggestions based on what you like, and you can even use the Google TV app on your phone to curate your watchlist on the go.

    Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

    With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows and games look and sound incredible. See the picture the director wanted you to see. No more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.

    AI voice control - Google Assistant

    You get a choice of voice assistants! Push the Google Assistant button on your remote and you can use your voice to find movies and shows, get recommendations, control compatible smart home devices.

    Ready for gaming. 120Hz, VRR.

    Play without limits and immerse in MiniLED's vibrant colours ! HDMI 2.1, a blazing-fast 120 Hz native refresh rate gets the best out of next-gen gaming gear with fluid, responsive gameplay, super-smooth natural motion, and great-looking graphics.

    QLED color for outstanding vivid colors

    This QLED TV used quantum dot color film that enables the LED panel to bring out the best & most vivid of colors. Now you can see the true to life colors right in front of your eyes on this QLED TV.

