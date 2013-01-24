Lifelike picture. Magical light.
With Philips Ambilight every moment feels closer. Intelligent LEDs around the edge of the TV respond to the on-screen action and emit an immersive glow that's simply captivating. Experience it once and wonder how you enjoyed TV without it.
Philips P5 processor with AI delivers a picture so real it feels like you could step right into it. A deep-learning AI algorithm processes images in a manner similar to the human brain. No matter what you're watching, you get lifelike detail and contrast, rich color, and smooth motion.
With a Philips OLED TV, you get a wider viewing angle and a uniquely lifelike picture. Blacks are deeper. Colors are truer. Details in shadows and highlights are precisely reproduced. All major HDR formats are supported. You'll feel the full power of every scene.
Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means the HDR content you watch will look-and sound-glorious. You'll enjoy a picture that reflects the director's original intentions and experience spacious sound with real clarity and depth.
Your Philips Android TV gives you the content you want-when you want it. You can customize the home screen to display your favorite apps, making it simple to start streaming the movies and shows you love. Or pick up where you left off.
With DTS Play-Fi on your Philips TV you can connect to compatible speakers in any room. Got wireless speakers in the kitchen? Listen to the movie while you make a snack or keep up with the sports commentary while you get everyone drinks.
Your Philips 4K UHD TV is compatible with all major HDR formats, including Dolby Vision. Whether it's a must-watch series or the latest video game, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colors will be truer.
Control your Philips Android TV with your voice. Want to play a game, watch Netflix, or find content and apps in the Google Play store? Just tell your TV. You can even command all Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices-like dimming the lights and setting the thermostat on movie night. Without leaving the sofa.
Your Philips TV boasts the latest HDMI 2.1 connectivity and automatically switches to an ultra-low-latency setting when you start playing a game on your console. VRR and Freesync are supported for smooth fast-action gameplay. Ambilight's gaming mode brings the thrill right into the room.
Every inch of this TV looks and feels premium. The ultra-thin metal bezel. The beautiful aluminum feet. Or the remote with a backlit Ambilight key, which makes it easy to turn on Ambilight-even in the dark.
Ambilight
Picture/Display
Supported Display Resolution
Android TV
Smart TV Features
Processing
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Connectivity
Multimedia Applications
Power
Sound
Dimensions
Design
Accessories