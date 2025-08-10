55MLED800/56
No frills, still thrills.
Step up to the brilliance with the Mini-LED smart TV that loves to entertain, whether movies, sports. This affordable Mini-LED TV brings you superb images through Quantum Dot technology that reveals awesome details and colors in any light.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Bolder colors. Crisper whites. Deeper blacks. Quantum Dot MiniLED technology allows a bright, detailed picture with pin-sharp contrast—and you’ll see more colors than ever before!
The Philips P5 engine delivers a picture as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colors are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp youll feel every detail. Motion is perfectly smooth.
What do you want to watch? Google TV brings together movies, shows, and more, from across your apps and subscriptions-andorganises them just for you. You'll get suggestions based on what you like, and you can even use the Google TV app on your phone to curate your watchlist on the go.
You get a choice of voice assistants! Push the Google Assistant button on your remote and you can use your voice to find movies and shows, get recommendations, control compatible smart home devices.
Play without limits and immerse in QD MiniLEDs incredible realism! HDMI 2.1, a blazing-fast 144 Hz native refresh rate, and ultra-low input lag bring fluid, responsive gameplay, super-smooth natural motion, and great-looking graphics. the QD MiniLEDs gaming mode brings even bigger thrills and if you're gaming on a PC, you can enjoy 144Hz VRR via HDMI.
With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows, and games look and sound incredible. See the picture the director wanted you to seeno more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like theyre really happening around you.
Brighter colors. Vivid tones. From the darkest scenes to the brightest light, clarity is everything. This is where high dynamic range impresses with clearer color and contrast.
