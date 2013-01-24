Home
    The right TV for every home. Philips 5200 series Full HD slim LED TV with Digital Crystal Clear picture engine, Integrated Digital Tuner and HDMI connectivity gives you the greatest TV viewing experience and convenience.

      Ultra Narrow bezel gives you more picture to love

      Ultra Narrow bezel gives you more picture to love

      Traditional TVs have a bezel that wraps around the TV like a picture frame. Our Ultra Narrow bezel is modern and thin, so you have more picture to enjoy.

      100Hz PMR for sharp moving images

      100Hz PMR for sharp moving images

      Perfect Motion Rate combines Philips display technology and advanced video processing techniques to improve the quality of each picture frame. So whether you like gaming, fast paced sporting events or action films, you’ll experience the ultimate in sharpness and smooth moving images.

      Three HDMI inputs and Easylink for integrated connectivity

      Three HDMI inputs and Easylink for integrated connectivity

      Avoid cable clutter with a single cable to carry both picture and audio signals from your devices to your TV. HDMI uses uncompressed signals, ensuring the highest quality from source to screen. Together with Philips Easylink, you’ll need only one remote control to perform most operations on your TV, DVD, Blu-ray, set top box or home theatre system.

      USB for multimedia playback

      USB for multimedia playback

      Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.

      Open stand design creates a light, floating effect

      A television with modern, refined lines deserves a stand that lifts it above the ordinary. That’s why the designers at Philips TV created this unique, open stand to integrate beautifully with your décor.

      Digital Crystal Clear: precision you’ll want to share

      For natural looking pictures from any source, Philips created Digital Crystal Clear. Because whether you indulge in your favorite soap, the news, or have friends over to watch a video—you'll enjoy it all in optimal contrast, color and sharpness.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        LED Full HD
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        123  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        49  inch
        Panel resolution
        1920x1080p
        Aspect ratio
        4:3/16:9
        Picture enhancement
        • Digital Crystal Clear
        • 100 Hz Perfect Motion Rate
        Viewing angle
        176º (H) / 176º (V)

      • Smart Interaction

        Firmware upgradeable
        Firmware upgradeable via USB
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • 4:3
        • Widescreen
        • 16:9
        • Fit to Screen
        Program
        USB Recording*

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        16W
        Sound Enhancement
        Incredible Surround

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        3
        Number of component in (YPbPr)
        1
        Number of USBs
        1
        Other connections
        • Antenna IEC75
        • Headphone out
        • Digital audio out (coaxial)
        • Audio in (VGA/DVI)
        • PC-In VGA
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        HDMI features
        Audio Return Channel

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs
        up to 1920x1080 @ 60Hz
        Video inputs
        • 24, 25, 30, 50, 60 Hz
        • up to 1920x1080p

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .AAS
        • .SRT
        Music Playback Formats
        • MP3
        • AAC
        • MPEG1 L1/2
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • PNG

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Analog TV
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2
        TV Program guide*
        8 day Electronic Program Guide

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 110 - 240 V 50/60Hz
        Standby power consumption
        < 0.5 W

      • Dimensions

        Set Depth
        79  mm
        Set Height
        647  mm
        Set Width
        1110  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        323  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        712  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1110  mm
        Product weight
        10  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        11.5  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        15  kg
        VESA wall mount compatible
        200 x 300 mm

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Table top stand
        • 2 x AAA Batteries

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
          • USB recording for digital channels only, recordings may be limited by broadcast copy protection (CI+). Country and channel restrictions may apply.