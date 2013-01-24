Home
FHD LED Smart TV

43PFT5883/56
  Full HD Smart LED TV
    -{discount-value}

    FHD LED Smart TV

    43PFT5883/56

    Full HD Smart LED TV

    The Philips 5800 Series with Smart TV brings all your favorite apps and content to the big screen. Now blockbuster movie, live sports and multiplayer are just a few clicks away. See all benefits

    FHD LED Smart TV

    Full HD Smart LED TV

    The Philips 5800 Series with Smart TV brings all your favorite apps and content to the big screen. Now blockbuster movie, live sports and multiplayer are just a few clicks away.

    Full HD Smart LED TV

    The Philips 5800 Series with Smart TV brings all your favorite apps and content to the big screen. Now blockbuster movie, live sports and multiplayer are just a few clicks away.

    FHD LED Smart TV

    Full HD Smart LED TV

    The Philips 5800 Series with Smart TV brings all your favorite apps and content to the big screen. Now blockbuster movie, live sports and multiplayer are just a few clicks away.

      Full HD Smart LED TV

      with Pixel Plus HD

      • 108 cm (43")
      • LED TV
      • DVB-T/T2
      USB for multimedia playback

      USB for multimedia playback

      Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.

      Full HD LED TV—brilliant LED images with incredible contrast

      Picture Quality matters. Regular HDTVs deliver quality, but you expect more. Imagine crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors for a true to life picture.

      Pixel Plus HD gives you beautiful images you’ll love

      Philips Pixel Plus HD engine optimizes picture quality to deliver crisp images with beautiful contrast. So whether you’re streaming online or watching from a disc, you’ll enjoy sharper images with brighter whites and blacker blacks.

      Philips app gallery brings entertainment to you

      Philips app gallery is a wide-ranging collection of online apps that you can access as soon as your Smart TV is connected to the Internet. It’s that easy! Just switch on your TV, connect to the Internet and experience a whole new world of entertainment online.

      Visible sound articulation lets you see the beauty of sound

      Experience entertainment in all its glory. With front facing visible sound articulation, enjoy a complete audio set up straight from your TV. Incredible highs, lifelike mids and explosive bass, all masterfully produced by a series of speakers that have been subtly placed for a thin TV design.

      Two HDMI inputs and Easylink for integrated connectivity

      Avoid cable clutter with a single HDMI cable to carry both picture and audio signals from your devices to your TV. HDMI uses uncompressed signals, ensuring the highest quality from source to screen. Together with Philips Easylink, you’ll need only one remote control to perform most operations on your TV, DVD, Blu-ray, set top box or home theatre system.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        LED Full HD
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Picture enhancement
        • Pixel Plus HD
        • 500 PPI

      • User Interaction

        Ease of Use
        One-stop Home button
        Firmware upgradeable
        Firmware upgradeable via USB
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • 16:9
        • 4:3
        • Autozoom
        Program
        • Pause TV
        • USB Recording*
        Electronic Program Guide*
        8days Electronic Program Guide

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        8Wx2
        Sound Enhancement
        Virtual Surround
        Speaker configuration
        Frontal Speaker

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        2
        Number of USBs
        2
        Number of AV connections
        1
        Other connections
        • Antenna IEC75
        • Digital audio out (coaxial)
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • One touch play
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        HDMI features
        Audio Return Channel
        Wireless connections
        • Built-in 1T1R Single band
        • Yes
        Number of component in (YPbPr)
        1 (adapter)

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • HEVC 265@FHD
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SRT
        • .ASS
        Music Playback Formats
        • MP3
        • AAC
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • PNG

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on all HDMI
        up to FHD 1920x1080@60Hz
        Video inputs on all HDMI
        up to FHD 1920x1080p

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        Video Playback
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        Analog TV
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        • NTSC
        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 100-240V 50/60Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 40 °C
        Power Saving Features
        Auto switch-off timer

      • Dimensions

        Box width
        1085  mm
        Box height
        698  mm
        Box depth
        140  mm
        Set Width
        969  mm
        Set Height
        602  mm
        Set Depth
        73  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        969  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        662  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        224  mm
        VESA wall mount compatible
        400 x 200 mm
        Product weight
        7.2  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        7.3  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        9.5  kg

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Table top stand
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Remote Control

      • Smart TV Features

        SmartTV apps*
        Philips store
        User Interaction
        Wi-Fi Miracast certified*

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Table top stand
      • Quick start guide
      • Legal and safety brochure
      • Remote Control

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
          • (Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.