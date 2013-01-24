Home
FHD LED TV

43PFT5583/56
    -{discount-value}

    Made for fun, the Philips 5500 TV brings a quality picture to the small screen. It's compact enough to be moved between rooms quickly and without hassle, while its minimalist design makes it a welcome addition wherever you place it. See all benefits

    Made for fun, the Philips 5500 TV brings a quality picture to the small screen. It's compact enough to be moved between rooms quickly and without hassle, while its minimalist design makes it a welcome addition wherever you place it. See all benefits

    Made for fun, the Philips 5500 TV brings a quality picture to the small screen. It's compact enough to be moved between rooms quickly and without hassle, while its minimalist design makes it a welcome addition wherever you place it. See all benefits

    Made for fun, the Philips 5500 TV brings a quality picture to the small screen. It's compact enough to be moved between rooms quickly and without hassle, while its minimalist design makes it a welcome addition wherever you place it. See all benefits

      Full HD LED TV

      with Pixel Plus HD

      • 108 cm (43")
      • LED TV
      • DVB-T/T2
      USB for multimedia playback

      USB for multimedia playback

      Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.

      Three HDMI inputs and Easylink for integrated connectivity

      Three HDMI inputs and Easylink for integrated connectivity

      Avoid cable clutter with a single cable to carry both picture and audio signals from your devices to your TV. HDMI uses uncompressed signals, ensuring the highest quality from source to screen. Together with Philips Easylink, you’ll need only one remote control to perform most operations on your TV, DVD, Blu-ray, set top box or home theatre system.

      Full HD LED TV—brilliant LED images with incredible contrast

      Picture Quality matters. Regular HDTVs deliver quality, but you expect more. Imagine crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors for a true to life picture.

      Pixel Plus HD gives you beautiful images you’ll love

      Philips Pixel Plus HD engine optimizes picture quality to deliver crisp images with beautiful contrast. So whether you’re streaming online or watching from a disc, you’ll enjoy sharper images with brighter whites and blacker blacks.

      Visible sound articulation lets you see the beauty of sound

      Experience entertainment in all its glory. With front facing visible sound articulation, enjoy a complete audio set up straight from your TV. Incredible highs, lifelike mids and explosive bass, all masterfully produced by a series of speakers that have been subtly placed for a thin TV design.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        LED Full HD
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Picture enhancement
        Pixel Plus HD

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        8Wx2
        Sound Enhancement
        • Auto Volume Leveler
        • Smart Sound

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        3
        Number of USBs
        2
        Number of AV connections
        1
        Other connections
        • Antenna IEC75
        • Digital audio out (coaxial)
        • Audio Out (3.5mm)
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • One touch play
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        Number of component in (YPbPr)
        1 (adapter)

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • MPEG-1
        • HEVC 265@FHD
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SRT
        • .ASS
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • WAV
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • PNG

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs
        up to 1920x1080 @ 60Hz
        Video inputs
        • 24, 25, 30, 50, 60 Hz
        • up to 1920x1080p

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        Video Playback
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        • NTSC
        Analog TV
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 100-240V 50/60Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 40 °C
        Power Saving Features
        Auto switch-off timer

      • Dimensions

        Box width
        1085  mm
        Box height
        698  mm
        Box depth
        140  mm
        Set Width
        969  mm
        Set Height
        602  mm
        Set Depth
        83  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        969  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        651  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        202  mm
        VESA wall mount compatible
        400 x 200 mm
        Product weight
        7.2  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        7.3  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        9.5  kg

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Table top stand
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
          • (Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.