4200 series

Full HD Ultra Slim LED TV

43PFT4233/56
  • Full HD TV Full HD TV Full HD TV
    The Display for today and tomorrow: Philips 4200 series Full HD Display with Pixel Plus HD Experience vivid images, clear sound, and all the features you need-like handy extra USB and HDMI ports-to enjoy your display at home. See all benefits

      Full HD TV

      with Pixel Plus HD

      • 108 cm (43")
      • Full HD LED TV
      • DVB-T/T2
      USB for multimedia playback

      USB for multimedia playback

      Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.

      Full HD LED TV—brilliant LED images with incredible contrast

      Picture Quality matters. Regular HDTVs deliver quality, but you expect more. Imagine crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors for a true to life picture.

      Pixel Plus HD gives you beautiful images you’ll love

      Philips Pixel Plus HD engine optimizes picture quality to deliver crisp images with beautiful contrast. So whether you’re streaming online or watching from a disc, you’ll enjoy sharper images with brighter whites and blacker blacks.

      Two HDMI inputs and Easylink for integrated connectivity

      Avoid cable clutter with a single HDMI cable to carry both picture and audio signals from your devices to your TV. HDMI uses uncompressed signals, ensuring the highest quality from source to screen. Together with Philips Easylink, you’ll need only one remote control to perform most operations on your TV, DVD, Blu-ray, set top box or home theatre system.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Aspect ratio
        4:3/16:9
        Display
        LED Full HD
        Picture enhancement
        • 200 PPI
        • Pixel Plus HD
        Panel resolution
        1920x1080p

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs
        up to 1920x1080 @ 60Hz
        Video inputs
        • 24, 25, 30, 50, 60 Hz
        • up to 1920x1080p

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2
        Video Playback
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        Teletext
        1000 page Hypertext
        Analog TV
        • PAL
        • SECAM

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H.264 (up to FHD)
        • HEVC 265@FHD
        Music Playback Formats
        • MP3
        • AAC
        • WAV
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SRT
        • .ASS
        • .SSA
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • PNG

      • Convenience

        Ease of Use
        One-stop Home button
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • 16:9
        • 4:3
        • Automatic
        Electronic Program Guide
        8 day Electronic Program Guide
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        Sleep timer
        Yes

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        12W
        Sound Enhancement
        • Incredible Surround
        • Smart Sound

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        2
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • One touch play
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        Number of USBs
        1
        Other connections
        • Antenna IEC75
        • Headphone out
        • Digital audio out (coaxial)
        • CVBS+Audio L/R in

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 110-240V 50/60Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 35 °C
        Power Saving Features
        Auto switch-off timer

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Quick start guide
        • Table top stand
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • User Manual

      • Dimensions

        Box depth
        140  mm
        Product weight
        7.05  kg
        Set Width
        970.6  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        970.6  mm
        Wall mount compatible
        200 x 100 mm
        Box height
        680  mm
        Box width
        1070  mm
        Set Height
        563  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        10  kg
        Set Depth
        84.2  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        625.2  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        194  mm
        Product weight (+stand)
        7.13  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • Quick start guide
      • Table top stand
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Legal and safety brochure
      • User Manual

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
          • (Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.
