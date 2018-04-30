Search terms

3000 series

Full HD Ultra Slim LED TV

43PFA3082/56
  Full HD Ultra Slim LED TV
    3000 series Full HD Ultra Slim LED TV

    43PFA3082/56

    Full HD Ultra Slim LED TV

    The right TV for today and tomorrow: Philips 3000 series HD Slim LED TV with Digital Crystal Clear. Experience vivid images, clear sound, and all the features you need-like handy extra USB and HDMI ports-to enjoy your TV at home. See all benefits

    3000 series Full HD Ultra Slim LED TV

    Full HD Ultra Slim LED TV

    Full HD Ultra Slim LED TV

    3000 series Full HD Ultra Slim LED TV

    Full HD Ultra Slim LED TV

      Full HD Ultra Slim LED TV

      With Digital Crystal Clear

      • 108 cm (43")
      • Full HD LED TV
      USB for multimedia playback

      USB for multimedia playback

      Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.

      Slim dimensions compliment your interior

      Slim dimensions compliment your interior

      Philips Slim profile TV makes a statement with its sleek, sophisticated dimensions. After all, why shouldn’t your TV be as beautiful as it is functional?

      Two HDMI inputs and Easylink for integrated connectivity

      Avoid cable clutter with a single HDMI cable to carry both picture and audio signals from your devices to your TV. HDMI uses uncompressed signals, ensuring the highest quality from source to screen. Together with Philips Easylink, you’ll need only one remote control to perform most operations on your TV, DVD, Blu-ray, set top box or home theatre system.

      Digital Crystal Clear for precision you’ll want to share

      For natural looking pictures from any source, Philips created Digital Crystal Clear. Whether you’re indulging in your favorite shows, movies, the news, or are simply having a few friends over for a night in, you'll enjoy it all in optimal contrast, color and sharpness.

      PC Input lets you use your TV as a PC monitor

      Use your TV as a monitor. Simply connect using a VGA cable and you are ready to go.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Display
        LED Full HD
        Picture enhancement
        Digital Crystal Clear
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs
        up to 1920x1080 @ 60Hz
        Video inputs
        • 24, 25, 30, 50, 60 Hz
        • up to 1920x1080p

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Video Playback
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        Analog TV
        • PAL
        • SECAM

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        Music Playback Formats
        MP3
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .AAS
        • .SRT
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • PNG

      • User Interaction

        Ease of Use
        One-stop Home button
        Firmware upgradeable
        Firmware upgradeable via USB
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Dot: dot
        • Zoom 1
        • Zoom 2
        • 4:3
        • Widescreen
        Teletext
        1000 page Smart Text

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        16W
        Sound Enhancement
        • Virtual Surround
        • Clear Sound
        • Auto Volume Leveler

      • Connectivity

        Number of AV connections
        1
        Number of HDMI connections
        3
        Number of component in (YPbPr)
        1
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        Number of USBs
        2
        Other connections
        • Antenna IEC75
        • Digital audio out (coaxial)
        • Audio L/R in
        • Audio Out (3.5mm)
        • PC Audio In (3.5mm)
        • PC-In VGA

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 110 - 240 V 50/60Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 40 °C
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Eco mode

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Table top stand
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide

      • Dimensions

        Box depth
        150  mm
        Product weight
        7.3  kg
        Set Width
        969  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        969  mm
        Wall mount compatible
        • 100 x 100 mm
        • 400 x 200 mm
        Box height
        667  mm
        Box width
        1085  mm
        Set Height
        567  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        9.8  kg
        Set Depth
        83  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        625  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        226  mm
        Product weight (+stand)
        7.5  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Table top stand
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide

