Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- 2 x AAA Batteries
- Table top stand
- Power cord
- Quick start guide
- User Manual
Slim LED TV
The right TV for every home. Philips 4000 series slim LED TV with Digital Crystal Clear engine, Integrated Digital Tuner and HDMI connectivity gives you the greatest TV viewing experience and convenience See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Slim LED TV
The right TV for every home. Philips 4000 series slim LED TV with Digital Crystal Clear engine, Integrated Digital Tuner and HDMI connectivity gives you the greatest TV viewing experience and convenience See all benefits
Slim LED TV
The right TV for every home. Philips 4000 series slim LED TV with Digital Crystal Clear engine, Integrated Digital Tuner and HDMI connectivity gives you the greatest TV viewing experience and convenience See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Slim LED TV
The right TV for every home. Philips 4000 series slim LED TV with Digital Crystal Clear engine, Integrated Digital Tuner and HDMI connectivity gives you the greatest TV viewing experience and convenience See all benefits
Picture Performance Index combines Philips display technology and advanced picture processing engines to improve the elements of perception: sharpness, motion, contrast and color. No matter the source, you’ll always enjoy razor sharp pictures with incredible detail and depth, the deepest blacks, the brightest whites, and the most vivid, brilliant colors as well as natural, lifelike skin tones every time.
Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.
For natural looking pictures from any source, Philips created Digital Crystal Clear. Whether you’re indulging in your favorite shows, movies, the news, or are simply having a few friends over for a night in, you'll enjoy it all in optimal contrast, color and sharpness.
Avoid cable clutter with a single HDMI cable to carry both picture and audio signals from your devices to your TV. HDMI uses uncompressed signals, ensuring the highest quality from source to screen. Together with Philips Easylink, you’ll need only one remote control to perform most operations on your TV, DVD, Blu-ray, set top box or home theatre system.
Picture/Display
User Interaction
Sound
Connectivity
Multimedia Applications
Supported Display Resolution
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Power
Dimensions
Accessories