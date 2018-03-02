Search terms

Full HD Ultra Slim LED TV

22PFT5403/56
    Made for fun, the Philips 5000 TV brings a quality picture to the small screen. It's compact enough to be moved between rooms quickly and without hassle, while its minimalist design makes it a welcome addition wherever you place it. See all benefits

      Full HD Ultra Slim LED TV

      with Pixel Plus HD

      • 55 cm (22")
      • Full HD LED TV
      • DVB-T/T2
      USB for multimedia playback

      USB for multimedia playback

      Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.

      One HDMI input and easy link for integrated connectivity

      One HDMI input and easy link for integrated connectivity

      Avoid cable clutter with a single cable to carry both picture and audio signals from your devices to your TV. HDMI uses uncompressed signals, ensuring the highest quality from source to screen. Together with Philips Easylink, you’ll need only one remote control to perform most operations on your TV, DVD, Blu-ray, set top box or home theatre system.

      Full HD LED TV—brilliant LED images with incredible contrast

      Picture Quality matters. Regular HDTVs deliver quality, but you expect more. Imagine crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors for a true to life picture.

      Pixel Plus HD gives you beautiful images you’ll love

      Philips Pixel Plus HD engine optimizes picture quality to deliver crisp images with beautiful contrast. So whether you’re streaming online or watching from a disc, you’ll enjoy sharper images with brighter whites and blacker blacks.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        LED Full HD
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Picture enhancement
        Pixel Plus HD

      • Smart Interaction

        Program
        • Pause TV
        • USB Recording*
        Ease of Use
        One-stop Home button
        Firmware upgradeable
        Firmware upgradeable via USB
        Electronic Program Guide*
        8 days Electronic Program Guid
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Autozoom
        • 4:3
        • 16:9

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        6W
        Sound Enhancement
        • Auto Volume Leveller
        • Smart Sound

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        1
        Number of USBs
        1
        Other connections
        • Antenna IEC75
        • PC-In VGA
        • PC Audio In (3.5mm)
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        Number of AV connections
        1

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SMI
        • .SRT
        • .SSA
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .ASS
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • PNG

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs
        up to 1920x1080 @ 60Hz
        Video inputs
        • 24, 25, 30, 50, 60 Hz
        • up to 1920x1080p

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2
        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        Video Playback
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        Analog TV
        • PAL
        • SECAM

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 110 - 240 V 50/60Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 35 °C
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Eco mode

      • Dimensions

        Box width
        595  mm
        Box height
        420  mm
        Box depth
        112  mm
        Set Width
        512.3  mm
        Set Height
        308  mm
        Set Depth
        48.8  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        512.3  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        324  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        110.3  mm
        Product weight
        2.55  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        2.59  kg
        VESA wall mount compatible
        Y=100mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        3.9  kg

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Table top stand

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Legal and safety brochure
      • Table top stand

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
          • (Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.
          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

