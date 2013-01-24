Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

223V5LHSB2/89
  • Great LED images in vivid colors Great LED images in vivid colors Great LED images in vivid colors
    -{discount-value}

    LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

    223V5LHSB2/89

    Great LED images in vivid colors

    Enjoy vivid LED pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with HDMI and SmartControl lite, it’s a great choice! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

    Great LED images in vivid colors

    Enjoy vivid LED pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with HDMI and SmartControl lite, it’s a great choice! See all benefits

    Great LED images in vivid colors

    Enjoy vivid LED pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with HDMI and SmartControl lite, it’s a great choice! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

    Great LED images in vivid colors

    Enjoy vivid LED pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with HDMI and SmartControl lite, it’s a great choice! See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all home-monitors

      Great LED images in vivid colors

      • V Line
      • 22 (21.5" / 54.6 cm diag.)
      SmartContrast for rich black details

      SmartContrast for rich black details

      SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

      16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

      16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

      Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.

      HDMI-ready for Full HD entertainment

      HDMI-ready for Full HD entertainment

      An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

      LED technology for vivid colors

      White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

      Easy display performance tuning with SmartControl Lite

      SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon based GUI monitor control software. This allows user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Color, Brightness, screen calibration, Multi-media, ID management, etc with the mouse.

      Mercury Free eco-friendly display

      Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        TFT-LCD
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        21.5 inch / 54.6 cm
        Effective viewing area
        476.64 (H) x 268.11 (V)
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Response time (typical)
        5  ms
        Brightness
        200  cd/m²
        SmartContrast
        10,000,000:1
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        600:1
        Pixel pitch
        0.248x 0.248 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 90º (H) / 65º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Display colors
        16.7 M
        Scanning Frequency
        30 -83 kHz (H) / 56 -76 Hz (V)
        sRGB
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        • HDMI (digital, HDCP)
        • VGA (Analog )
        Sync Input
        • Separate Sync
        • Sync on Green

      • Convenience

        User convenience
        • Auto/Down
        • 4:3 Wide/Up
        • Brightness/Back
        • Menu/OK
        • Power On/Off
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Turkish
        • Ukranian
        • Greek
        • Traditional Chinese
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100x100mm)
        Plug & Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 7
        • Windows 8

      • Stand

        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        On mode
        15.3 W (typ.) (EnergyStar 7.0 test method)
        Standby mode
        0.5 W
        Off mode
        0.5 W
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode- White (blinking)
        Power supply
        • Built-in
        • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand (mm)
        503 x 376 x 213  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        503 x 316 x 50  mm
        Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
        555 x 414 x 107  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        2.61  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        2.35  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        3.87  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40°C  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60°C  °C
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
        MTBF
        30,000  hour(s)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • RoHS
        • Lead-free
        • Mercury Free
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • BSMI
        • CE Mark
        • FCC Class B
        • SEMKO
        • TUV/ISO9241-307
        • cETLus
        • EAC
        • INMETRO

      • Cabinet

        Color
        Black
        Finish
        Hairline (front bezel) / Texture (rear cover)

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products