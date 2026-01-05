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How do I assemble my Natural Response bottle and teat?

Assemble your Natural Response bottle by ensuring the feeding teat is pulled entirely through the screw ring, as shown in the illustration below. If you fail to assemble the teat correctly, leaks and spills will occur during feeding.
 

Assemble Natural Response teat

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCD837/12, SCD838/11, SCD878/11. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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