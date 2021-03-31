For females, Lumea is safe and gentle enough to treat the entire bikini area: the bikini line, mons pubis, labia majora, perineum. So if you want a Brazilian or a Hollywood go right ahead!

To prevent discomfort, we advise you to treat the inner tights and backside with a lower setting, since this skin can be more pigmented it might be more sensitive.

IPL is not suitable for the ‘inner parts’ of the bikini area, therefore you should never use Lumea on the labia minora, the vagina and anus.