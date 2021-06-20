• Your skin may show slight redness and/or may prickle, tingle or feel warm. This reaction disappears quickly.

• Your skin may get dry or itchy. You can treat this by cooling the affected area with an ice pack or a wet face cloth. If dryness persists, you can apply a non-scented moisturizer as well.

Note: For a full list of rare side effects please refer to the user manual. You can also contact us for further support.