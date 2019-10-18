Use these instructions on how to easily reset your Philips Sonicare toothbrush to the original factory settings.
How do I reset my Philips Sonicare toothbrush to factory settings
Instructions on how to reset your Sonicare toothbrush
- Place your handle on the charger. Make sure that the charger is plugged in to a live outlet.
- Press and hold the power button together with the intensity button (intensity up) and the mode button for at least 2 seconds
- You will hear 3 beeps and see the battery light flashing green
Your Philips Sonicare toothbrush is now set to original factory settings.
NOTE: After resetting, the EasyStart feature is disabled. The Quadpacer and pressure sensor are enabled