Documents page allows you to view and download the Documents across multiple objects such as:
- Account
- Case
- Contract
- Installed Product
- Location
- Warranty
Document Types
Document Types** available in the CS Portal:
Event Type
Event Type** for which you want to view/download documents:
Created date
You need to specify date range from the drop down list.*
Modality
You can select/specify modality/modalities from the drow down list.
All or most recent documents only
Each document might have multiple versions. Use this setting to show all versions of each document or just the last version.
After clicking Apply Filters you will see all documents matching your search filter. You can download one or multiple documents.
* Mandatory field
** One of the two fields is mandatory
