Common measurement parameters
SpO2 - measure of oxygen saturation even through motion and low perfusion
SpHb1 - provides continuous visibility to changes – or lack of changes – in hemoglobin levels between invasive blood samples
PVi - measure of the dynamic changes in the Perfusion Index (PERF) that occur during one or more respiratory cycles
Philips IntelliVue and Masimo Horizon Trends
Horizon Trends are built into many Philips IntelliVue monitors and provide graphical representation of vital sign changes to make deviations easier to notice.
Masimo rainbow SET parameters
As part of the Philips / Masimo partnership, customers have access to Masimo’s noninvasive monitoring technologies in Philips IntelliVue monitors, including Masimo rainbow SET technology. The rainbow SET technology provides customers the option to purchase advance clinical measurement parameters.
SPO2 noninvasive oxygen saturation
SpHb noninvasive continuous hemoglobin
PVi Pleth Variability index
Pi PERF Perfusion index
SpOC noninvasive oxygen content
SpMet noninvasive methemoglobin
SpCO Carboxyhemoglobin
RRa or RRac Acoustic respiration
Horizon trends clearly indicate timely changes in patient condition – to aid you to quickly identify meaningful clinical deviations and take appropriate actions.
Philips IntelliVue monitoring platform fits securely into your hospital’s IT environment to capture timely patient data and feed it to the EMR. Capitalize on your IT investments, support your care teams with clinically proven solutions – without the need to purchase additional equipment.
With more than 1 million monitors sold since 2002, the IntelliVue family of monitoring solutions offers a proven track record for quality.
>87% reduction in transfusion frequency
(from 4.5% to 0.6%)2
>90% reduction in average units transfused (from 0.1 to 0.01 units per patient)2
> 73% to 32% reduction in the percentage of patients receiving 3 or more units3*
> 47% reduction in average units transfused (1.9 to 1.0 per patient)3*
Versatile platform provides continuous and noninvasive patient monitoring with leading hemoglobin measurement technology.
Philips and Masimo have teamed up to create the future of measurements and monitoring.
Masimo clinical claims are referenced on this web page. All studies available at www.masimo.com/evidence/featured-studies/feature/
(1) SpHb** monitoring is not intended to replace lab testing. Blood samples should be analyzed by lab instruments prior to clinical decision making.
(2)
(3) Awada WN et al J Clin Mon it Comput. DOI 10.1007/s10877-015-9660-4.
*Study Protocol: In each group, if researchers noted SpHb trended downward below 10 g/dl, a red blood cell transfusion was started and continued until SpHb trended upward above 10 g/dl. The transfusion threshold of 10 g/dl was predetermined by the study protocol and may not be appropriate for all patients. Blood sampling was the same for the control and test group.