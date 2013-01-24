Affiniti CVx is a comprehensive, versatile, and high-quality system designed to help cardiovascular users achieve a confident diagnosis.
- Diagnose a wide range of cardiac patients with a comprehensive, versatile and high-quality system that shares its DNA with our leading premium cardiology system
- Capture superb, clear images with advanced transducers including the X8-2t TEE, X5-1 TTE and S5-1single-crystal TTE transducer optimized for better imaging in technically difficult patients (TDPs)
- Leverage advanced clinical capabilities and tools including Live 3D TEE, tools for procedural guidance and AutoStrain LV for fast, reproducible 2D strain LV quantification