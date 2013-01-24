Philips proprietary nSIGHT Imaging architecture is a totally revolutionary approach to forming ultrasound images without compromise. Unlike conventional systems that form the image line by line, nSIGHT creates images with optimal resolution down to the pixel level.
nSIGHT Imaging incorporates a custom multi-stage precision beamformer along with massive parallel processing. This proprietary architecture captures an enormous amount of acoustic data from each transmit operation and performs digital beam reconstruction along with mathematically optimized focal processing to create real-time images with exceptional resolution and uniformity.
Conventional
Users must choose between framerate and image quality
nSIGHT Imaging
More than doubles the frame rate without impact to image quality
nSIGHT Imaging
creates superbly focused images with less transmit operations so you can experience both highly detailed ultrasound images and extraordinary temporal resolution.
Conventional
Best resolution is limited to transmit focal zone
nSIGHT Imaging
Corrects focus during beam reconstruction for superb uniformity
nSIGHT Imaging
achieves superb uniformity through coherent beam reconstruction algorithms that apply mathematical focal correction coefficients continually at all depths of the image.
Conventional
Penetration limitations and poor sensitivity to weak signals
nSIGHT Imaging
Superb penetration across full range of frequencies
nSIGHT Imaging
architecture’s ultra-wide dynamic range and unique beam reconstruction reinforces weak tissue signals allowing greater penetration at higher frequencies even on difficult patients.
