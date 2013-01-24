IntelliSite Ultra Fast Scanner

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Continuous Auto-Focus means that the scanner finds and maintains focus while it scans the slide, without any human intervention, saving you time. Scanning and focusing are performed simultaneously, saving you significant time. Each slide is scanned at the equivalence of 40 times magnification for superb image resolution.
Ready for volume and speed
The scanner is designed for high volume scanning. It uses state-of-the-art image processing and slide-handling technology. A storage capacity of 300 barcoded slides allows the scanner to run overnight. It also supports a continuous scan mode: It can be loaded and re-loaded at any time without interrupting the scanning process.
Easy, automated operation
Based on an intuitive 2-step “load & scan” operation, the scanner starts automatically by simply loading and closing the door. Scanning is executed without any user interaction (“walk away” scanning). The UFS is operated via an integrated LCD touch-screen –no additional PC is required.
