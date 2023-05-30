By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Orchestrate a higher level of care and enhance productivity
Optimize your service line with an engine for intelligent workflow. Philips smart radiology workflow is designed to support a high standard of patient care while enabling more efficient business management. It provides the right study to the most qualified radiologist, based on areas of expertise, availability and workload in order to expedite reading and reporting, speeding time to treatment. Enhancements include flexible folders and a full suite of IT tools for comprehensive, timely management.
Radiology extended workspace to improve efficiency
Consolidate longitudinal analysis, diagnostic and reporting tools into a single workspace, eliminating the need for multiple, disparate software applications. Realize clinical potential throughout the enterprise, with embedded and integrated 70+ applications and domain-optimized clinical application toolsets for cardiology, all integrated within your clinical workflow. The power of such analysis can also easily be shared with referring physicians through hyperlinks to key findings available in an enterprise viewer.
Easily accessible, structured and intuitive reporting
Interactive multimedia reporting is a native module of the diagnostic workspace, helping radiologists to reduce report turnaround time. The native diagnostic reporting includes updated templates, hyperlinks and bookmarks, charts and graphics, as well as voice commands to insert hyperlinks to measurements and prior studies. Embedded key images, precise quantitative data to specific anatomical bookmarks or measurements - all of which integrate into the EMR - prevent long dictation of data and reduce potential errors.
Enhance multi-disciplinary collaboration
An intelligent workflow concept offers a flexible way to collect and arrange studies, thanks to a native tool to manage lists of exams for both teaching and research purposes. In addition, unified storage with single access using one enterprise viewer allows for seamless sharing of images, data and reports among stakeholders such as cardiologists and radiologists. This enables meaningful cross-departmental collaboration and integrated decision-making to enhance care planning and coordination.
Advanced modules for greater diagnostic insight
Philips zero-footprint Radiology Diagnostic Viewer offers a host of enhanced reporting features, access to a common archive for multiple solutions, integration with AI solutions, advanced visualization and even integrated mammography workflows, including multiple native applications already available at the radiologist's fingertips, and in a single working environment. With the addition of a quick mini-viewer to gain immediate patient insight, Image Management is the single application needed in a radiology department.
Radiology extended workspace to improve efficiency
Consolidate longitudinal analysis, diagnostic and reporting tools into a single workspace, eliminating the need for multiple, disparate software applications. Realize clinical potential throughout the enterprise, with embedded and integrated 70+ applications and domain-optimized clinical application toolsets for cardiology, all integrated within your clinical workflow. The power of such analysis can also easily be shared with referring physicians through hyperlinks to key findings available in an enterprise viewer.
Easily accessible, structured and intuitive reporting
Interactive multimedia reporting is a native module of the diagnostic workspace, helping radiologists to reduce report turnaround time. The native diagnostic reporting includes updated templates, hyperlinks and bookmarks, charts and graphics, as well as voice commands to insert hyperlinks to measurements and prior studies. Embedded key images, precise quantitative data to specific anatomical bookmarks or measurements - all of which integrate into the EMR - prevent long dictation of data and reduce potential errors.
Enhance multi-disciplinary collaboration
An intelligent workflow concept offers a flexible way to collect and arrange studies, thanks to a native tool to manage lists of exams for both teaching and research purposes. In addition, unified storage with single access using one enterprise viewer allows for seamless sharing of images, data and reports among stakeholders such as cardiologists and radiologists. This enables meaningful cross-departmental collaboration and integrated decision-making to enhance care planning and coordination.
Advanced modules for greater diagnostic insight
Philips zero-footprint Radiology Diagnostic Viewer offers a host of enhanced reporting features, access to a common archive for multiple solutions, integration with AI solutions, advanced visualization and even integrated mammography workflows, including multiple native applications already available at the radiologist's fingertips, and in a single working environment. With the addition of a quick mini-viewer to gain immediate patient insight, Image Management is the single application needed in a radiology department.
*AI results clinical applicability are based on manufacturer discretion, intended to augment radiologist productivity and clinical review.
Product may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your local Philips representative to ascertain applicability of this solution for your region and language requirements.
