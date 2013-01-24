Azurion 7 B12/12

Discover amazing new possibilities for interventional cardiology, pediatric cardiology or electrophysiology with the Azurion 7 Series biplane with two 12'' detectors. This industry leading image-guided therapy system allows you to easily and confidently perform procedures with a consistent user experience, helping you optimize your lab performance and provide superior care. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
For immediate assitance with your product purchase, please use the phone number below.
Philips Oman
Call: 800 75151
For immediate technical support, please use the phone number below.
Philips Oman
Call: 800 75151