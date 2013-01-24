Home
Quick-Cross Select Support catheter

Quick-Cross Select

Support catheter

The proven performance of Quick-Cross, now with the ability to navigate and select. Its 45° angle provides directed access to branched anatomy and allows navigation through complex and diffuse disease. Its low-profile tapered tip ensures seamless catheter-to-guidewire transition.

Specifications

Model number 518-085
Distal tip profile
  • 1.9F / 0.025"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.034"
Working length
  • 135 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.042"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Throw angle
  • 15 mm
Model number 518-087
Distal tip profile
  • 1.9F / 0.025"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.034"
Working length
  • 150 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.042"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Throw angle
  • 45°
Model number 518-089
Distal tip profile
  • 2.1F / 0.028"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.038"
Working length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.044"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Throw angle
  • 45°
Model number 518-091
Distal tip profile
  • 2.1F / 0.028"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.038"
Working length
  • 135 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.044"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Throw angle
  • 45°
Model number 518-093
Distal tip profile
  • 2.1F / 0.028"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.038"
Working length
  • 150 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.044"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Throw angle
  • 45°
Model number 518-077
Distal tip profile
  • 3.2F / 0.042"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.052"
Working length
  • 65 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035"
Guide compatibility
  • N/A
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.059"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 mm
Throw angle
  • 45°
Model number 518-079
Distal tip profile
  • 3.2F / 0.042"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.052"
Working length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035"
Guide compatibility
  • N/A
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.059"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 mm
Throw angle
  • 45°
Model number 518-081
Distal tip profile
  • 3.2F / 0.042"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.052"
Working length
  • 135 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035"
Guide compatibility
  • N/A
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.059"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 mm
Throw angle
  • 45°
Model number 518-083
Distal tip profile
  • 3.2F / 0.042"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.052"
Working length
  • 150 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035"
Guide compatibility
  • N/A
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.059"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 mm
Throw angle
  • 45°

