AsthmaPACK For Adults

Give your patients a comprehensive clinician-directed, home-managed asthma plan with the tools needed to better understand their asthma, monitor their conditions objectively, and take their prescribed medications correctly and consistently.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Pick a PACK for patient compliance and implement three key elements of the NAEPP Asthma Treatment Guidelines with one prescription. Each AsthmaPACK combination includes a peak flow meter, spacer, instructional video, and educational self-help booklet.
Self-Help Booklets teach patients about their asthma
The booklets are available in English and Spanish text and include simple explanations about what happens during an asthma episode, what asthma triggers are, how to follow three-zone asthma management, how to manage asthma at school, and what nocturnal, exercise-induced and occupational asthma are.
Valved holding chambers (spacers) improve coordination between delivery of the medication and breathing, reducing side effects. The OptiChamber Diamond’s intuitive design enhances medication delivery and compliance for patients of all ages.
Personal Best Full Range Peak Flow Meter for monitoring symptoms
This peak flow meter has a built-in Asthma Management Zone System and Daily Record Chart.
Instructional Videos || Improves treatment
Instructional Videos increase compliance
The videos teach patients how to use a peak flow meter and what the measurements mean, and show them how to facilitate and improve delivery of MDI medications with a spacer or valved holding chamber. Information in English and Spanish, closed-captioned.
These products contain no latex and are top rack dishwasher safe and easy to clean.
